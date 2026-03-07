Belinda Bencic confidently advances to the next round in Indian Wells Keystone

After her setback at the beginning of the year, Belinda Bencic is gradually getting back on track. At the WTA tournament in Indian Wells, the Swiss defeated the Australian Storm Hunter in two sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) has successfully mastered her opening match at the tournament in the Californian desert. The player from Eastern Switzerland beat the Australian qualifier Storm Hunter (WTA 234) 6:3 and 6:2. After just one hour and 17 minutes, Bencic converted the match point and thus celebrated an important victory for her own self-confidence.

Efficient with the break chances

The world number 12 showed strong nerves in the match, especially on the important points. Although Bencic had to concede two breaks in the course of the match, she also successfully fended off five of the Australian's seven break points (71%). On the other hand, Bencic was extremely efficient on her opponent's service: she earned ten break chances and converted six of them (60%).

Her second serve was also a decisive factor. While Hunter only won 32% of the points after her second service, Bencic managed a strong 60%.

Back on the road to success

For the 2021 Olympic champion, this clear victory is an important step out of a difficult phase. After an impressive run of 18 wins in a row, which began last October in Tokyo, her run at the Australian Open was halted by a surprising second-round exit. Shortly before the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where she would have been the defending champion, an illness set her back further and cost her a place in the top ten.

"It's kind of crazy how quickly you lose confidence and how long it takes to get it back," Bencic recently explained at the tournament in Dubai. She was able to take the first step there with two wins.

In Indian Wells, she now seems to be finally finding her feet again. The tournament is traditionally a good place for the soon-to-be 28-year-old: she reached the semi-finals here in 2019 and last year - just eleven months after the birth of her daughter Bella - she played her way through to the quarter-finals. As the only Swiss player in the main draw, she has now laid the foundations for another successful run in the desert with her victory over Hunter.

In the next round, Bencic will face either Elise Mertens from Belgium or Cristina Bucsa from Spain.