  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Denmark shocks Canada Commentators go crazy after sensational win

Adrian Kammer

23.5.2025

Denmark beat the top favorites Canada 2:1 in the quarter-finals of the home World Cup, causing the commentators to freak out: In Switzerland, Italy and of course in Denmark.

23.05.2025, 11:32

23.05.2025, 11:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Denmark surprisingly knocks record world champions Canada out of the World Cup tournament.
  • In the last two minutes of the game, they turn a 0:1 into a 2:1, with a few TV commentators exceeding the noise limits.
  • The Danes face Switzerland in the semi-final.
Show more

Sensation for the underdogs. Shock for the top favorites. With the home crowd behind them, the Danes turn the game around in the final phase and win the World Cup quarter-final against Canada 2:1.

Never before in history has Denmark made it to the semi-finals. And now, of all things, after a win against the record world champions.

Switzerland awaits the Danes in the semi-final.

More videos from this section

More on the topic

Field hockey World Championship. Denmark knocks out Canada and now faces Switzerland - Sweden defeats Czech Republic

Field hockey World ChampionshipDenmark knocks out Canada and now faces Switzerland - Sweden defeats Czech Republic

Denmark next opponent. Switzerland reach the semi-finals after a show of strength against Austria!

Denmark next opponentSwitzerland reach the semi-finals after a show of strength against Austria!

Mike Sgarbossa. Canadian forward for HC Lugano

Mike SgarbossaCanadian forward for HC Lugano