Denmark beat the top favorites Canada 2:1 in the quarter-finals of the home World Cup, causing the commentators to freak out: In Switzerland, Italy and of course in Denmark.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denmark surprisingly knocks record world champions Canada out of the World Cup tournament.

In the last two minutes of the game, they turn a 0:1 into a 2:1, with a few TV commentators exceeding the noise limits.

The Danes face Switzerland in the semi-final. Show more

Sensation for the underdogs. Shock for the top favorites. With the home crowd behind them, the Danes turn the game around in the final phase and win the World Cup quarter-final against Canada 2:1.

Never before in history has Denmark made it to the semi-finals. And now, of all things, after a win against the record world champions.

Switzerland awaits the Danes in the semi-final.

