In the women's race of Liège - Bastogne - Liège, a male amateur rider is suddenly at the front. The Eurosport commentators are stunned and make it abundantly clear what they think.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the women's race of Liège - Bastogne - Liège, a curious scene occurs around 30 kilometers before the finish.

Suddenly, a man intervenes in the race. The two leaders are understandably totally irritated.

The Eurosport commentators make it clear that such an action is absolutely disrespectful. Show more

Antonia Niedermaier and Pauliena Rooijakkers are in the lead with a good 30 kilometers to go, but suddenly there is a third rider at the front. How is that possible?

An amateur rider waiting at the side of the course pedals and simply rides alongside. The commentators on Eurosport can't believe it. "That's not possible. It's so disrespectful, it just doesn't fit the sport," Christian Lichtenberg clarifies.

After all, the spook is soon over, as the uninvited guest driver is quickly removed from the scene. The enraged commentator then addresses a few words to all "amateur antelopes": "What the women are doing there is easily of continental standard. You don't need to be half a man to think you can ride there. The women have been on the road for 120 kilometers and he rides along for three minutes."

Liechtenberg's commentator colleague Gerhard Leinauer adds just one more sentence: "That's why we're not going to comment on this any further. Out of principle."