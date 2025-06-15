Spectacle is guaranteed on and off the track at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. KEYSTONE

At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it's not just the drivers and teams who are challenged, but also the commentators. In Spain, they sometimes sing to stay awake.

Andreas Lunghi

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most coveted and demanding races in motorsport. It is a huge challenge for the drivers, teams and machines. Crossing the finish line means almost as much as winning.

However, it is not only those who are responsible for the spectacle on the Circuit de la Sarthe who are pushed to their limits, but also the commentators who guide viewers through the race on TV, even deep into the night.

🎵🎵 𝑴𝑰 𝑨𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑬, 𝑴𝑰 𝑨𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑬, 24, 24 24 𝑫𝑬 𝑳𝑬 𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑺, 24 𝑬𝑵 𝑬𝑼𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑹𝑻 🎵🎵



𝗡𝗢𝗖𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔 ☕#lanochecanalla24h #LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/oUGHwjYBgs — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 14, 2025

When darkness fell during the 93rd running of the race, tiredness set in and the coffee no longer had any effect, the Spanish commentators from "Eurosport" resorted to a different method to stay awake and entertain the spectators.

After almost nine hours, they turned the live broadcast of one of the most legendary motorsport events into a karaoke night - and went viral with their singing performance.

The race, which Roger Federer had opened on Saturday, was won on Sunday by drivers Robert Kubica, Ye Yifei and Philip Hanson in the Ferrari number 83. It is Ferrari's third victory in a row at Le Mans. Sébastien Buemi in the Toyota and the other Swiss drivers in the field had no chance of overall victory.

