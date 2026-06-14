Spectacle is guaranteed both on and off the track at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Imago

At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s not just the drivers and teams who are put to the test—the commentators are too. In Spain, they even break into song to stay awake.

Andreas Lunghi

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most coveted and demanding races in motorsports. It’s a major challenge for the drivers, teams, and cars. Crossing the finish line is almost as good as a victory.

But it’s not just those responsible for the spectacle on the Circuit de la Sarthe who push themselves to their limits—the commentators guiding viewers through the race on TV late into the night do as well.

As darkness fell during the 94th edition of the race, fatigue set in, and the coffee stopped working, the Spanish commentators from “Eurosport” turned to a different method to stay awake and entertain viewers.

❤️‍🔥 #LaNocheCanalla x Bad Bunny



'La Casita' de Eurosport se ha hecho una realidad: los 'best hits' de otra Noche Canalla para la historia y con mucho protagonismo de Benito#LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/SAE3GRVTth — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 14, 2026

After nearly nine hours, they turned the live broadcast of one of the most legendary motorsport events into a karaoke night—and went viral with their singing performance.

Toyota Wins the 24-Hour Race for the Sixth Time

Toyota ended Ferrari’s three-year winning streak at Le Mans and claimed victory in the 94th edition of the prestigious 24-hour race. On Sunday, drivers Kamui Kobayashi (Japan), Mike Conway (Great Britain), and Nyck de Vries (Netherlands) secured the Japanese team’s sixth overall victory in the Hypercar category with the #7 Toyota TR010 Hybrid.

Switzerland also has reason to celebrate: The #8 Toyota Racing car, driven by Sébastien Buemi (Switzerland), Brendon Hartley (New Zealand), and Ryō Hirakawa (Japan), finished third, 20.417 seconds behind the winning sister car.

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