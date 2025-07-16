The abrasions on his left elbow are visible: Tadej Pogacar rolls to the finish with Jonas Vingegaard. Picture: Keytone

"It's just a bit of grazed skin, I'm fine," informs Tadej Pogacar, the Tour de France's big favorite, after crashing in the finale of the 11th stage in Toulouse.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Around 5 km before the finish, the world champion touched the rear wheel of Tobias Johannessen before going down and hitting the kerb lightly. "Tobias rode through from left to right and didn't see me, he completely mowed down my front wheel," Pogacar commented on the accident.

"Fortunately, I only have grazes. I was startled when I skidded and saw the kerb coming closer," said the champion. "But luckily I have thick leather and that slowed me down beforehand."

The Slovenian put his chain back on and rode on, with a scraped left elbow, but apparently without further damage. At the front, the field of favorites showed fairness and slowed down to wait for his return: "When I heard on the headset that Tadej had crashed, I spoke to Jonas (Vingegaard), who immediately said: 'We're waiting for him,'" said Ben Healy, the man in yellow.

Pogacar says thank you

"Respect to the peloton, respect to everyone, thank you to everyone," Pogacar then said over the headset as he communicated with his UAE team. "Thanks to the peloton for waiting," he added at the finish. "I could have lost time." And his sporting director Joxean Fernandez Matxin added: "Thanks to our opponents and their teams for this moment of fair play."

Asked about the first mountain stage on Thursday, Pogacar said: "Now we'll see how I recover. You're not always in top shape the next day, but I'll do my best. I've been through worse. We are ready for Hautacam."