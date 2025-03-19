A match abandonment in the NLA handball league made unpleasant headlines on Wednesday. Picture: sda

A medical emergency overshadowed the NLA game between Pfadi Winterthur and BSV Bern on Wednesday and led to the game being abandoned.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With the score at 12:10 from the perspective of the visitors from Bern, there was a violent collision in the 26th minute. Pathi's right wing Leandro Lioi slumped to the floor and remained motionless. After a lengthy interruption and the arrival of the ambulance, it was decided that the game would not continue, as Pfadi Winterthur wrote on its homepage.

According to an online report in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Leandro Lioi was transported to hospital with a suspected neck injury. No further details are known about the 23-year-old Thurgau native's state of health. The club will provide further information "in due course", it said. A decision on the scoring of the game will be made in the next few days.

Pfadi Winterthur is in a tight battle for a play-off place in the home straight of the qualifying campaign. On Wednesday, the team from Winterthur had to let St. Otmar St. Gallen catch up with them in the play-off battle, surprising them with a 33:32 away win at leaders Kadetten Schaffhausen, who had previously won eight in a row. The champions of the last three years have already been confirmed as qualifying winners.