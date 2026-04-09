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Infection in the hip Concern for cycling legend - Eddy Merckx in hospital again

Syl Battistuzzi

9.4.2026

Eddy Merckx in hospital.
Eddy Merckx in hospital.
IMAGO/Belga

Eddy Merckx's state of health is causing concern. The Belgian cycling legend had to go to hospital again.

09.04.2026, 14:13

At the end of March, Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx had to undergo emergency intestinal surgery. The five-time Tour de France winner had a large part of his intestine removed.

The 80-year-old has been in hospital for a week receiving treatment for a hip infection. "As I was in a lot of pain, I was admitted to hospital last Monday," Merckx told the Flemish newspaper (via t-online.de). The doctors apparently cannot find the cause of the infection. "As the antibiotics are hardly working, they plan to operate on me again next Monday". Merckx added that he was "fed up".

The "cannibal" fell during a bike ride at the end of 2024 and broke his hip. Complications arose after a prosthesis was fitted. Merckx has undergone six operations since the accident.

The Belgian is the most successful professional cyclist in history. In addition to his five Tour victories, he also won the Giro d'Italia five times. He also became world champion three times and won numerous classics such as Paris-Roubaix, Milan-Sanremo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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