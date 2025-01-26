Jannik Sinner wins the Australian Open like last year. The world number one leaves the German Alexander Zverev no chance in the final, winning 6:3, 7:6 (7:4), 6:3.
A year ago, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian champion at the Australian Open. Since then, he has also won the US Open, the ATP Finals, the Masters 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Shanghai as well as the Davis Cup for the second time - all on hard court.
On Sunday, he also confidently lived up to his role as favorite in the final against world number 2 Alexander Zverev. Although, as in the matches before, he did not appear to be physically beyond all doubt and also grabbed his thigh at one point, Sinner was a class above Zverev in the decisive points, who also lost his third Grand Slam final.
In the first set, the 23-year-old South Tyrolean made the first break to 5:3 and then served out to nil. At the end of the second set, Zverev actually made the better impression and took a 2:1 lead in the tie-break before making two unforced errors on his own serve. Sinner, on the other hand, ended the set very impressively after taking a 5:4 lead.
This was more than a preliminary decision - especially after Sinner's break to 4:2 in the third set. The German didn't get a break chance until the end after two and three quarters hours. The difference in the important points was striking. While the Italian attacked and was proactive in these moments, Zverev was far too passive, as he has often been in the past. It's not enough to wait for a mistake against the world number 1.
While Sinner thus also won his third Grand Slam final, Zverev is once again empty-handed after a major final after the 2020 US Open and last year's French Open. He may be the 2021 Olympic champion, but it's still not enough for the "holy grail" he's striving so hard for. Stan Wawrinka made his big breakthrough in his 36th Grand Slam tournament at the 2014 Australian Open, but Zverev was unable to do so at his 36th major. Germany has now been waiting 29 years for a Grand Slam title since Boris Becker's triumph in Melbourne in 1996.
The slow ticker
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
6:3, 7:5, 6:3
Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open
Sinner also wins this and his last service game. He is crowned champion in Melbourne.
6:3, 7:5, 5:3
Zverev needs a break
Zverev wins his service game and if he wants to stay in the race for the Grand Slam title, it is clear that he now absolutely needs a break.
6:3, 7:5, 5:2
One game to go ...
... to victory for Jannik Sinner. As things stand, there is little to suggest that Zverev will catch up. Sinner is more ruthless and cleverer than his German opponent in the crucial situations. Zverev is now serving for defeat.
6:3, 7:5, 4:2
Sinner with a break
Alexander Zverev has his back to the wall. He looks unsettled and at a loss when Sinner converts the second break point.
6:3, 7:5
Sinner takes the second set
First Zverev manages a mini-break, but he immediately gives it away again and even more: the set as well. Sinner takes the second set after a tie-break. Zverev is visibly upset after losing the set and hits the racket on his bag. The match continues with set number three.
6:3, 6:6
2nd set goes into a tiebreak
Sinner and Zverev continue their winning streaks in terms of service games. And so it comes as it must: The 2nd set goes into a tiebreak. Fun fact: Sinner has won 15 of his last 17 tiebreaks.
6:3, 4:4
Who gets the break?
The wait for the 2nd break of the match continues. Sinner and Zverev both serve out their games skillfully.
6:3, 2:2
Sinner and Zverev in step
The first four games are through. Neither manages a break, so it's 2:2.
6:3
Sinner takes the first set
The set is won. After his break, Sinner wins his last game to nil.
5:3
Sinner with a break
At 4:3, Sinner makes the first break in the first set. Zverev now under pressure.
2:2
Equal starting phase
Both Sinner and Zverev win their first two service games. The match is intense and spectacular. We can look forward to more entertaining games.
1:0
The match is underway
Sinner and Zverev are here. Sinner starts with serve and wins his service game.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the slow ticker of the Australian Open final. Jannik Sinner meets Alexander Zverev.