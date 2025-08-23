  1. Residential Customers
Debts repaid Confiscated horses from Schwizer's stable free again

SDA

23.8.2025 - 10:07

Pius Schwizer can breathe a sigh of relief. The horses confiscated from his stables have been released after the debt was repaid
Keystone

Pius Schwizer can breathe a sigh of relief, at least temporarily. The horses confiscated from his farm in Oensingen SO have been released.

Keystone-SDA

23.08.2025, 10:07

23.08.2025, 10:40

The removal of the horses had been ordered in connection with Schwizer's economic and financial difficulties. Creditors asserted claims totaling around 600,000 Swiss francs. The animals are not the property of the 63-year-old rider, but belong to third parties. They were kept there to be trained and presented at competitions, as Schwizer wrote in a message on the social medium Facebook.

As can be read on Facebook, the return of the horses was made possible by the settlement of the claims underlying the seizures on Friday.

Several Swiss media outlets reported on the "Pius Schwizer case" - including the enforcement proceedings initiated by the Balsthal debt enforcement office. The damage to the Lucerne-born rider's image is correspondingly great. One of the knocks was Schwizer's suspension by the Swiss Equestrian selection committee. The national association excluded him from the elite show jumping squad for an indefinite period.

