Shocking moment after Nascar race Connor Zilisch falls out of the car while celebrating and remains motionless

Jan Arnet

10.8.2025

A bitter end after a triumph: Nascar driver Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone in a fall from the car after his victory in Watkins Glen, New York (USA) on Saturday.

10.08.2025, 08:51

10.08.2025, 08:59

Connor Zilisch had just clinched his sixth win of the season when he tried to climb onto the roof of his Chevrolet to celebrate. His left foot gets caught on the driver's window. The 19-year-old loses his balance and falls unhappily headfirst onto the asphalt.

Zilisch initially remains motionless. Other drivers, supervisors and paramedics immediately attend to him before the teenager is taken to hospital.

Around two hours after the accident, Zilisch himself gives the all-clear on X: "I'm out of hospital and I'm already feeling better. Thanks to all the paramedics for their quick help." The examinations had not revealed any serious head injuries, but his collarbone was broken. "I'm grateful that it's not worse."

After his sixth win of the season, the youngster leads the Nascar Xfinity Series standings and will not be able to compete in the Trackhouse race on Sunday due to his injury.

Connor Zilisch falls to the ground with full force.
Connor Zilisch falls to the ground with full force.
imago

