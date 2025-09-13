One step ahead: Ditaji Kambundji is in top form Keystone

Consistency has been the hallmark of Ditaji Kambundji so far in 2025. Now she is aiming for a breakout performance in Tokyo - in the form of a Swiss record or even a world championship medal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When a Kambundji sister has the opportunity to score a coup, it usually turns out well. Like last March, when the Bernese duo returned from the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn and the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing with gold and silver respectively. Four starts, four medals.

Mujinga Kambundji was more present in the media during the summer season. The health of the expectant mother appeals to the general public. Her sister Ditaji's sporting achievements received less attention. Yet it seems to be noticeable that something is brewing. Consistency at a high level is her trademark this year - close to the Swiss record of 12.40 seconds, set at last year's European Championship silver medal in Rome, or even the same speed as recently at Weltklasse Zürich. And 3rd and 2nd place at the Athletissima and a week later at the Diamond League final are evidence of her ambitions in Tokyo.

The record should fall

At 12.40 seconds, the athlete from Bern is "only" number 10 on the entry list. "12.40 is no longer enough to be among the front runners," emphasizes Ditaji Kambundji at Weltklasse Zürich. "But I have a personal best in my legs - and I want to run it in Tokyo." Her consistency reinforces her belief that the Swiss record will still fall. With such a high basic level, it seems only a matter of time before the big one comes. After all, her form is geared towards the highlight of the season in mid-September.

When asked about her potential, the 23-year-old European indoor record holder thinks in a similar way to her global discipline colleagues: "I don't set myself a time as a goal. That would set an internal limit. I'll let myself be surprised," she told the Keystone-SDA news agency, adding: "Tokyo is all about the ranking. I can expect a lot from myself there too."

Very strong competition despite absences

In 2023, the athlete from Bern was already in the World Championship final in Budapest (7th place) - and would probably have made it to the Olympic Games in Paris too if her health had cooperated the month before. This time, others are unlucky. France's Olympic silver medallist Cyréna Samba-Mayela is not there, and Olympic bronze medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico is also missing due to injury. But the pool of US hurdles sprinters is huge. The top four, led by Olympic champion Masai Russell, have all run faster than the Swiss this year. There is also a strong Jamaican trio with best times under Ditaji Kambundji's U23 European record.

In Tokyo, the task now is to take it step by step and progress through the heats and semi-finals into the top eight race on Monday (15:20 Swiss time). A second type of consistency, namely the technically clean run, will be just as helpful here as the series with top times. In the junior categories, the U20 and U23 European champion was still a top or flop runner - explosive like the 60 m world champion Mujinga Kambundji, but not yet as stable and solid over the hurdles as she is today. The danger of stumbling or even falling was latent. "Now I'm pretty relaxed watching," said her sister Mujinga, who is ten years older, as part of the SRF team at Weltklasse Zürich.

