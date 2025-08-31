Sunday's first round is over - and immediately causes heated discussions. Saturday's dominator Werner Schlegel is furious after a controversial defeat. King Wicki will probably be denied a victory.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second day of competition is in full swing at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis.

There are heated discussions in the morning.

In the middle of it all: wrestling king Joel Wicki, who is not awarded a victory, and Werner Schlegel, who is furious. Show more

Now it has happened after all: In the 5th round, Saturday's dominator Werner Schlegel lies on his back for the first time. The winner: Curdin Orlik. But the fight immediately leads to heated discussions at the judges' table.

Schlegel thinks that Orlik had no grip. And that is true. However, only the attacking wrestler has to hold his opponent's trousers in his hands. The big question here: When did Orlik become the attacking wrestler? This question remains unanswered. After lengthy discussions, the result goes to Orlik.

King Wicki wins instead of being defeated

Defending champion Wicki also suffers a setback. The wrestling king is unable to find a recipe against Romain Collaud. He concedes.

But here, too, the referee is in the spotlight: about halfway through the match, Wicki has his opponent very firmly on his back - but the man from central Switzerland does not get the result.

Joel Wicki gets the result in the 5th round against Romain Collaud. KEYSTONE

The only downer: Wicki gets a nine and remains in the running for the final round - also thanks to Schlegel's defeat.

