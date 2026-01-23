Ahead of the time trial at the Tour de France Femmes, an unusual allegation is causing a stir. Some riders are accused of using padded bras to gain an illegal advantage. Is there any truth to this?

Is there cheating when it comes to suits? Controversy Over Banned Bra Pads at the Women's Tour de France

Here's what it's all about Several cycling teams in the Tour de France Femmes suspect that some riders are wearing extra padding in their sports bras during time trials to reduce air resistance.

The practice is said to violate UCI regulations. Studies show reduced aerodynamic drag and a potential time savings of a few seconds over the course of the race.

The UCI prohibits artificial alterations to body shape and may penalize violations with disqualification. Therefore, all riders will be screened before Tuesday's time trial. Summary created with

Marlen Reusser is one of the top favorites in the time trial at the Tour de France Femmes. Ahead of the race, however, an unusual allegation is sparking debate within the women’s peloton. Several teams are accusing individual riders of using extra padding in their sports bras to gain an aerodynamic advantage. According to the Dutch cycling website “WielerFlits”, this practice is said to violate the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI)—though enforcement is reportedly minimal.

In time trials, it’s noticeable that some female riders have a significantly larger bust size than in road races. According to the teams, these are not natural differences, but rather artificial padding under the jersey intended to reduce air resistance. However, “WielerFlits” does not name any specific riders.

Aerodynamics expert confirms the effect

Bert Blocken, a Belgian professor of aerodynamics, also believes that the padding in the bra is “clearly not right.” He has been studying aerodynamics in cycling for years. “We’re talking about what’s known as a chest fairing. This changes the airflow around the body, reduces the pressure on the thighs, and results in less drag for the rider,” Blocken is quoted as saying by “WielerFlits.”

While it’s not a matter of saving minutes, the advantage can still be decisive. “You don’t gain dozens of seconds that way. But on a 20- to 30-kilometer time trial course, you can pick up a few seconds—and those few seconds can make all the difference.”

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Two years ago, the Belgian researcher published a study on chest fairings used by time trialists and triathletes. The study showed that aerodynamic drag can be reduced by up to 3.6 percent with an optimally shaped chest fairing. This corresponds to a time savings of at least 0.78 seconds per kilometer.

Studies of triathletes also yielded similar results. In those studies, even a water bottle placed under the jersey led to a measurable improvement in aerodynamics.

The UCI is aware of the problem

Blocken is said to have discussed this issue with the International Cycling Union (UCI) several years ago. “The UCI knows that this problem exists,” explains the professor. The rules are clear: clothing must serve only its intended function and must not artificially alter a rider’s body shape.

Marlen Reusser is among the favorites in Tuesday's time trial. KEYSTONE

Foam, padding, adhesive tape, or plastic parts attached under or on top of clothing to improve aerodynamics are prohibited. Only structures that are integrated directly into the fabric and comply with specific size requirements are permitted. Anyone who violates these rules will be disqualified. Depending on the race, additional fines or, in serious cases, more severe penalties may be imposed.

Special Check Before the Time Trial

Several teams called on the UCI to rigorously check during Tuesday’s time trial at the Tour de France Femmes to ensure that no unauthorized aids were hidden under sports bras or time-trial suits.

And indeed: According to the news agency “AFP,” on Tuesday all female riders must go to a special tent before their respective starts, where their suits will be checked to ensure they comply with the guidelines. The 21-kilometer individual time trial runs from Gevrey-Chambertin to Dijon.