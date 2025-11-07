Julia Simon is allowed to compete for France at the Winter Olympics. Picture: Keystone

Ten-time biathlon world champion Julia Simon, convicted two weeks ago of credit card fraud against teammates, has been banned for one month by the French federation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In principle, the French Ski Federation (FFS) banned the 29-year-old for six months - five months of which are suspended, however. The ban comes into effect immediately and includes competitions and federation training sessions. Julia Simon will therefore miss the start of the season on November 29 in Östersund. However, she will be allowed to compete again at the second World Cup in Hochfilzen - and especially later at the Winter Olympics.

The French federation categorized the decision of the independent disciplinary commission as "very strict" in its announcement. Both the federation and the athlete have one week to appeal.

Julia Simon was sentenced two weeks ago by the criminal court in Albertville to three months' suspended imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros plus all legal costs. She had used stolen credit cards belonging to her teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet to purchase goods worth 2,500 euros on the internet and confessed to the crime in court.

