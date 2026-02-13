Bizarre, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport tells anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

"Cool Runnings" - who doesn't know the sports film from 1993? Four Jamaican sprinters dare to make the leap to Calgary for the Olympic Games - as bobsledders!

They are trained by comedian John Candy (1950-1994). A cinematic treat for young and old. The men from the Caribbean fail in sports. But they win hearts - in the end even from the competition, who initially viewed them with suspicion and arrogance.

And the Hollywood film does not completely ignore reality. In 1988, a Jamaican bobsleigh team actually competed in the Olympics. The team leader was the now 63-year-old Dudley Stokes. They were eliminated in the four-man bobsleigh and finished far from the medals in the two-man bobsleigh. Nevertheless, they were a nice splash of color.

Incidentally, the impetus to give it a go in Calgary came from two Americans who had witnessed soapbox races in Jamaica. "Coach" John Candy knew anyway: "Sprinters are born bobsleigh racers." Since then, the Jamaicans have been competing regularly, often financed by fan donations from all over the world.

The Jamaican Olympic team with pilot Dudley Stokes, Winston Watt, Nelson Stoke and Wayne Thomas (from right to left) during their Olympic preparations in January 1998. Picture: AP

