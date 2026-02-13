Bizarre, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport tells anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.
"Cool Runnings" - who doesn't know the sports film from 1993? Four Jamaican sprinters dare to make the leap to Calgary for the Olympic Games - as bobsledders!
They are trained by comedian John Candy (1950-1994). A cinematic treat for young and old. The men from the Caribbean fail in sports. But they win hearts - in the end even from the competition, who initially viewed them with suspicion and arrogance.
And the Hollywood film does not completely ignore reality. In 1988, a Jamaican bobsleigh team actually competed in the Olympics. The team leader was the now 63-year-old Dudley Stokes. They were eliminated in the four-man bobsleigh and finished far from the medals in the two-man bobsleigh. Nevertheless, they were a nice splash of color.
Incidentally, the impetus to give it a go in Calgary came from two Americans who had witnessed soapbox races in Jamaica. "Coach" John Candy knew anyway: "Sprinters are born bobsleigh racers." Since then, the Jamaicans have been competing regularly, often financed by fan donations from all over the world.