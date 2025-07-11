  1. Residential Customers
Mini comeback on grass "Couldn't resist" - Roger Federer works his magic again at Wimbledon

Syl Battistuzzi

11.7.2025

Roger Federer has won Wimbledon a proud eight times. The record winner of the most prestigious tennis tournament couldn't resist playing on grass again.

11.07.2025, 14:36

11.07.2025, 14:44

With his latest Instagram post, Roger Federer is causing many tennis fans around the world to water their eyes. In the video, the 43-year-old shows the incomparable elegance that made him the undisputed best grass court player in history.

His wife Mirka also follows the unit. The video is accompanied by the song "Dreams" by the band Fleetwood Mac. It really is a dream come true to be able to watch the Swiss play tennis again. The Basel native writes about the video: "Couldn't resist Wimbledon."

