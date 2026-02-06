Ski star Lindsey Vonn has left the clinic in Treviso and made her way to the USA - not without a little farewell gesture. Vonn, who was seriously injured after her fall in the Olympic downhill, was taken by ambulance to Marco Polo airport in Venice this morning, according to the hospital, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The 41-year-old left the stuffed animals that had been given to her over the past few days as a donation in the children's ward.

Vonn herself published a video with scenes from the hospital - and private insights. Among other things, you can see her hair being washed in bed and how she eats. "I'm slowly getting back to life, back to basics and the simple things that mean the most in life. Smile. Laugh. Love," she wrote on Instagram, thanking her family, friends, her team and the medical staff.

Vonn suffered a complex shin injury in her fall in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The American has already undergone several operations, which is not unusual for such injuries. The 2010 Olympic champion took part in the competition despite a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Vonn will be accompanied by a team of doctors on her way home. Further operations are to follow in the USA, as Sophie Goldschmidt, head of the US ski team, announced on Sunday.