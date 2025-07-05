  1. Residential Customers
Tour de France Crashed Bissegger has to abandon - Ganna also out

SDA

5.7.2025 - 17:01

As in the Tour de Suisse, Stefan Bissegger crashes heavily on the first day of the Tour de France, but is unable to continue this time.
Picture: Keystone

For Stefan Bissegger, the 112th Tour de France is already over on the first day. The rider from Thurgau had to abandon the three-week tour after a heavy crash in the first stage.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 17:01

05.07.2025, 17:03

Bissegger fell after around 50 kilometers. Although he continued the race visibly marked, he finally got off his bike around 45 km before the finish in Lille. There was initially no word on possible injuries.

Shortly before, another time trial specialist had already had to leave the race: Filippo Ganna also crashed and abandoned the Tour of France. The 2020 and 2021 world champion was considered one of the favorites for the flat individual time trial in Caen on Wednesday.

