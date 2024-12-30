Marc Crawford resigns as head coach of the ZSC Lions with immediate effect Keystone

The ZSC Lions are losing their head coach. Marc Crawford is stepping down for mental and therefore health reasons. Marco Bayer, coach of the GCK Lions, will remain in charge until the end of the season.

The decision did not come out of the blue at management level. Crawford had already informed his superiors of his situation several months ago. "Unfortunately, his state of health has not changed in the meantime, which has now prompted him to take this step," reads a club communiqué.

"During his time with us, Marc Crawford has always demanded one hundred percent commitment from his players and the entire team - and just as much from himself. As he now feels that he can no longer give one hundred percent himself, he is taking the logical step and stepping down as coach," explains Head of Sport Sven Leuenberger in the press release.

He added: "He is very sorry for this decision, as he can no longer support the team and the organization. At the same time, we as a club deeply regret this development, but we fully understand and have great respect for his courageous step. We also ask our environment - fans, sponsors, partners and media - for their understanding."

Great successes under Crawford

Marc Crawford, who is currently in Vancouver and not available for interviews, has had a lasting impact on the ZSC Lions organization in his six and a half seasons. Under his leadership, the Lions have won the qualifiers four times, celebrated two championship titles and won the Cup once. In the current season, the city club is also in first place in the table - and has reached the semi-finals of the Champions Hockey League.

Crawford's successor Bayer can look back on more than 15 years as a coach and 18 seasons as a player at professional level. He wore the ZSC jersey from 1992 to 1994. He has been head coach of the GCK Lions since last season.

At the GCK Lions, current assistant Peter Andersson will take over as head coach until the end of the season. The 62-year-old Swede is already in his sixth season with the Swiss League team. It will be decided in the next few days who will assist Andersson.