Julia Simon has already won gold twice. IMAGO/Xinhua

France's biathletes also dominate at the Olympics. Julia Simon can achieve something historic in Italy. The 29-year-old has already won gold twice. The convicted fraudster is ignoring the consequences of her crimes.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Frenchwoman Julia Simon, convicted of credit card fraud, wins two gold medals at the Winter Olympics, while the affair continues to cause tension within the team.

Despite public criticism, disrupted team dynamics and continued distance from her former teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Simon is in top sporting form and rejects hostility.

With two Olympic victories already and further opportunities, Simon could achieve something historic and surpass record holders such as Björndalen or Bö. Show more

After the perfect start to the Olympics with two gold medals, the piquant credit card affair was far from Julia Simon's mind. "I only focus on the sport that I love the most. That's the most important thing for me," said the Frenchwoman after her victory in the biathlon singles in Antholz: "I had a goal and I put all my energy into it. It's been a tough few months, but I'm very proud of myself."

However, it wasn't just difficult months for the 29-year-old, but above all for her team. After all, Simon was not the victim, but the perpetrator in a case that has plagued French women for a good three years. She used the credit card of teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and a team physiotherapist to buy goods for around 2,500 euros online. A court sentenced Simon to a three-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 15,000 euros. France's ski association also imposed a temporary ban on competing and training.

Simon: "Nobody is being kind to me"

"The issue has been dealt with in the team, we've spoken to each other," said Simon in South Tyrol. Of course, this is not the whole truth, as Braisaz-Bouchet continues to avoid contact with Simon and there are two camps in the team. The atmosphere has been poisoned since the incident in the summer of 2022, even if the situation has calmed down somewhat. After a long period of denial, Simon admitted her actions and at least apologized to those affected.

There has also been speculation about compulsive behavior. Simon has been working with a therapist for several years, but still does not understand her actions. She at least can't imagine doing something like that again, said Simon: "Nobody is kind to me." But despite everything, she is in top form on her way to becoming the biathlon queen of the Winter Games. She already has two gold medals, with four more to go.

When France's national anthem rang out on Wednesday, she wiped the tears from her eyes, having already cried unrestrainedly beforehand. And another scene caused quite a stir: Simon put his index finger to his lips as he crossed the finish line. "It was about a certain person," explained Simon. A journalist was the target of the action: "I read a terrible article last night. I think I deserve more respect ..."

Julia Simon with the 'keep quiet' gesture. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Perpetrator and victim together for Olympic gold?

She stood on the podium next to Lou Jeanmonnot, who won silver. They had already won gold together with France's mixed relay team. The duo is also favored in the sprint on Saturday (14:45). A piquant fact: Jeanmonnot is a friend of Braisaz-Bouchet, who was pushed out of the mixed team by Simon of all people. When Braisaz-Bouchet was asked what she thought of the French mixed relay line-up, she simply walked out of a press conference.

"You don't have to be friends to perform well," Braisaz-Bouchet remarked last year, giving an idea of the atmosphere among the team: "Outside of the arena, I only spend my time with positive people." The situation is also pushing the coaches to their limits. Despite all the triumphs, it is not clear whether successful coach Cyril Burdet will continue.

It is considered certain that Simon and Braisaz-Bouchet will fight for gold together in the women's relay next Wednesday, even though Braisaz-Bouchet only finished a disappointing 80th in the individual with eight misses. Simon's victim was confronted with hate messages and even death threats against her daughter for a long time and was considered a troublemaker until her colleague admitted her actions.

Simon can outdo Björndalen and Bö

The sports daily "L'Equipe" was quite immodest in its prediction that France's biathlon team could win seven out of eleven gold medals at the Winter Games. While Simon (10 World Championship titles), Braisaz-Bouchet (5) and Jeanmonnot (4) are the measure of all things in the women's event, overall World Cup leader Eric Perrot is seen as the man to beat in the men's event. Multiple world champions Quentin Fillon Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin are also strong.

"My goal is to show a perfect race, I haven't managed that here yet," said Jeanmonnot. Simon achieved this despite one miss in the singles. "I dreamed of this as a child," she said after her first solo Olympic victory. She acknowledges the hostility on social media following her exploits, but says they no longer affect her. "I can rely on my family, friends and coaches. I only focus on myself," she said.

No one has ever won more than four gold medals in the biathlon at the same Olympic event. Only Ole Einar Björndalen (2002) and Johannes Thingnes Bö (2022) have been at the top four times. Can Simon outdo them? "I'm a better biathlete than ever before," she said. The competition also recognizes this. "She's a great fighter who has her mental tools together pretty well," praised German sports director Felix Bitterling.