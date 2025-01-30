  1. Residential Customers
Handball World Championship Croatia advance to the final after beating France

SDA

30.1.2025 - 23:08

Spectacular performance by the Croatians in front of the home crowd in Zagreb: Zvonimir Srna dynamically wins through against France.
Keystone

France loses the first semi-final of the World Handball Championship against co-hosts Croatia 28:31 in Zagreb.

Keystone-SDA

30.01.2025, 23:08

30.01.2025, 23:49

Croatia had the game under control early on and led 18:11 at the break. The "Bleus" got into the game better in the second half, but never found the key to overcoming the strong Croatian defense and their goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic often enough.

Croatia will meet the winner of Friday's other semi-final between Portugal and Olympic champions and defending champions Denmark in the final in Oslo.

