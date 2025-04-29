  1. Residential Customers
Giro d'Italia Crossing the Vatican as a tribute to Pope Francis

29.4.2025 - 16:24

The late Pope Francis was a big football fan.
The late Pope Francis was a big football fan.
The long-planned crossing of the Vatican on the 21st and final stage of this year's Giro d'Italia (May 9 to June 1) will be a form of homage to Pope Francis.

This was announced by the organizers just over a week after the death of the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

"This will be a very special moment after the death of Pope Francis, a death that has touched us all deeply," said Umberto Cairo, chairman of the race organizer RCS, at a press conference.

For the first time in its history, the Tour of Italy will pass the Vatican on June 1: The peloton will cross the gardens and leave the smallest state in the world through the Porta del Perugino.

