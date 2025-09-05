  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Wrestler talks about coming out Curdin Orlik: "Then my mother said: 'Gell, you're gay'"

Jan Arnet

5.9.2025

Curdin Orlik won the Swiss wrestling crown in Zug in 2019, in Pratteln in 2022 and most recently in Mollis.
Curdin Orlik won the Swiss wrestling crown in Zug in 2019, in Pratteln in 2022 and most recently in Mollis.
Keystone

In March 2020, wrestler Curdin Orlik became the first active top athlete in Switzerland to come out as gay. Five years later, the brother of wrestling king Armon talks about the time since he came out.

05.09.2025, 15:18

05.09.2025, 15:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Five years ago, Curdin Orlik was the first wrestler to come out as gay.
  • In the SRF talk show "Gredig direkt", he talks about the difficult time after coming out.
  • Despite some negative reactions, Orlik has received a lot of support in the sport of wrestling - and emphasizes how important it is to stand up for queer rights.
Show more

These are stirring days for Curdin Orlik. At the 2025 Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis last weekend, he won his 73rd wreath - at the same time, he was able to celebrate his younger brother's coup: Armon Orlik surprisingly became the 2025 Wrestling King.

A few days after winning a wreath at the ESAF, the three-time Swiss champion talks to SRF not only about his sporting achievement, but also about how he has experienced the last few years. More than five years have passed since he came out.

"It took courage," says the 32-year-old on Thursday evening in the program "Gredig direkt"."I thought to myself: I can't take it anymore, I don't want to pretend anymore. In hindsight, I'm glad I did it. But it was difficult at the beginning because so much stuff from my childhood came up. It was very emotional."

Curdin Orlin (right) arm in arm with brother Armon, who became wrestling king in Mollis.
Curdin Orlin (right) arm in arm with brother Armon, who became wrestling king in Mollis.
Keystone

Orlik also gets emotional in conversation with Urs Gredig: "In hindsight, I'm glad I did it. It was one of the bravest things I've done in my life. It helped me grow as a person," says the man from Graubünden, who became the father of a son with his then partner in 2016.

Fear of the reactions

Growing up in a Catholic family in Maienfeld, he initially confided in close people. He found it particularly difficult to talk to his parents. "It took a lot of overcoming with the parents. You're afraid that you won't be accepted, that you'll be rejected by your family and friends."

Video reception. Here, wrestling king Armon Orlik is celebrated at home in Maienfeld

Video receptionHere, wrestling king Armon Orlik is celebrated at home in Maienfeld

But his mother reacted very well. Orlik remembers: "We went out for dinner on my birthday and I already told her that I had to tell her something. I was super nervous and didn't know how to start. Then she said: 'Curdin, right, you're gay. That was nice."

Unexpectedly becoming a role model

He has also experienced negative feedback, but the positives clearly outweigh the negatives - even in the sport of wrestling, which is generally regarded as conservative. "Many people were also surprised because they thought I was a ladies' man," smiles Orlik.

At the ESAF, many people approached him and congratulated him on his performance. "And then they said to me: 'You've done really well by coming out. I don't see the wrestling family as conservative, but rather as open, peaceful and fair."

Staudenmann continues to struggle. Stucki on Bern's disappointment at the ESAF:

Staudenmann continues to struggleStucki on Bern's disappointment at the ESAF: "You have to think about it"

The big question remains: Is it even necessary to come out today? Orlik says: "It's not legal to be gay everywhere. That gives me pause for thought. That's why we have to stand up for our rights." He also feels that he is a role model for many queer people. "I understand everyone who is afraid to come out. But it came out well for me, I was able to develop as a person."

Videos from the department

More swings

Discussions about video refereeing. Stucki:

Discussions about video refereeingStucki: "The VAR is an emotion killer - that would be fatal in wrestling"

A turning point could be imminent. Is VAR coming to wrestling?

A turning point could be imminentIs VAR coming to wrestling?

Last assignment at the ESAF. Jörg Abderhalden steps down as SRF swing expert

Last assignment at the ESAFJörg Abderhalden steps down as SRF swing expert

Esaf 2025. Gusts of wind tear off part of the roof of the Esaf grandstand

Esaf 2025Gusts of wind tear off part of the roof of the Esaf grandstand

Triumph at the ESAF. North-eastern Switzerland's dry spell is over: Armon Orlik is wrestling king

Triumph at the ESAFNorth-eastern Switzerland's dry spell is over: Armon Orlik is wrestling king