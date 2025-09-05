Curdin Orlik won the Swiss wrestling crown in Zug in 2019, in Pratteln in 2022 and most recently in Mollis. Keystone

In March 2020, wrestler Curdin Orlik became the first active top athlete in Switzerland to come out as gay. Five years later, the brother of wrestling king Armon talks about the time since he came out.

In the SRF talk show "Gredig direkt", he talks about the difficult time after coming out.

Despite some negative reactions, Orlik has received a lot of support in the sport of wrestling - and emphasizes how important it is to stand up for queer rights. Show more

These are stirring days for Curdin Orlik. At the 2025 Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis last weekend, he won his 73rd wreath - at the same time, he was able to celebrate his younger brother's coup: Armon Orlik surprisingly became the 2025 Wrestling King.

A few days after winning a wreath at the ESAF, the three-time Swiss champion talks to SRF not only about his sporting achievement, but also about how he has experienced the last few years. More than five years have passed since he came out.

"It took courage," says the 32-year-old on Thursday evening in the program "Gredig direkt"."I thought to myself: I can't take it anymore, I don't want to pretend anymore. In hindsight, I'm glad I did it. But it was difficult at the beginning because so much stuff from my childhood came up. It was very emotional."

Curdin Orlin (right) arm in arm with brother Armon, who became wrestling king in Mollis. Keystone

Orlik also gets emotional in conversation with Urs Gredig: "In hindsight, I'm glad I did it. It was one of the bravest things I've done in my life. It helped me grow as a person," says the man from Graubünden, who became the father of a son with his then partner in 2016.

Fear of the reactions

Growing up in a Catholic family in Maienfeld, he initially confided in close people. He found it particularly difficult to talk to his parents. "It took a lot of overcoming with the parents. You're afraid that you won't be accepted, that you'll be rejected by your family and friends."

But his mother reacted very well. Orlik remembers: "We went out for dinner on my birthday and I already told her that I had to tell her something. I was super nervous and didn't know how to start. Then she said: 'Curdin, right, you're gay. That was nice."

Unexpectedly becoming a role model

He has also experienced negative feedback, but the positives clearly outweigh the negatives - even in the sport of wrestling, which is generally regarded as conservative. "Many people were also surprised because they thought I was a ladies' man," smiles Orlik.

At the ESAF, many people approached him and congratulated him on his performance. "And then they said to me: 'You've done really well by coming out. I don't see the wrestling family as conservative, but rather as open, peaceful and fair."

The big question remains: Is it even necessary to come out today? Orlik says: "It's not legal to be gay everywhere. That gives me pause for thought. That's why we have to stand up for our rights." He also feels that he is a role model for many queer people. "I understand everyone who is afraid to come out. But it came out well for me, I was able to develop as a person."

