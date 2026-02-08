  1. Residential Customers
Scary moment for slopestyle star Curious mishap in the video: Sarah Höfflin's ski comes loose here

dpa

8.2.2026 - 08:04

Sarah Höfflin has to say goodbye to her second slopestyle gold medal early on. She loses a ski during a trick and falls. In the end, she narrowly fails to qualify.

DPA

08.02.2026, 08:04

08.02.2026, 08:05

A curious mishap cost ski freestyler Sarah Höfflin the chance of her second Olympic victory in slopestyle. The Swiss skier lost a ski on the jump in the Livigno qualification and was unable to complete the trick. The 35-year-old therefore only received a low score from the jury.

"I was a bit unlucky. I lost the ski on my first run, which made it very difficult for me," said the 2018 gold medal winner, who was uninjured. As a result, she only had one more opportunity to qualify. "I somehow have the feeling that it wasn't really my fault," she said.

According to her, it was the second mishap of this kind. "So I don't know what to do," she admitted. "I think there's something wrong with my binding. I had to change the ski and then it held, but I'm pretty sad." In 13th place, she missed out on qualification by 0.16 points.

