The Swiss curlers win the next Swiss medal, which will only be included in the medal table on Saturday. The Swiss win the bronze medal match against Norway 6:2.

The frustration was still huge on Thursday evening! After a perfect round robin (with 9:0 wins), the Swiss lost the semi-final against Great Britain (or rather Scotland) 5:8 after leading 2:0, 4:2 and 5:4. 24 hours later, Pablo Lachat-Couchepin, Sven Michel, skip Yannick Schwaller and Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel proved that they had come to terms with the huge disappointment.

The Swiss got off to a lightning start against the Norwegians. They started with a house of three in the second end. In the third end, they realized more than the preliminary decision: The Norwegians had the chance to equalize with a house of three. But the last stone of the Norwegian skip Magnus Ramsfjell failed, instead of 3:3 it was 0:4.

The Swiss curlers reconciled themselves to the Olympics. None of them were taking part in the Winter Games for the first time. Pablo Lachat-Couchepin was part of the team that finished in 7th place four years ago. Sven Michel experienced Olympic disappointment in both 2014 (8th as skip) and 2022 (7th). Skip Yannick Schwaller made his first appearance at the Olympics in Milan, but missed out on the play-off games before his success with the CC Geneva team in the mixed event. And only Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel has ever won an Olympic medal (in addition to 2014 and 2022), taking bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018.

This is the third time at the Olympic Games that the curling association has won a medal in both the men's and women's events. The Swiss women will play Sweden for gold on Saturday.