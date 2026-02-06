The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Ski cross women: Fanny Smith takes silver!
- Ski freestyle men, aerials: Noé Roth takes silver!
- Ski freestyle men, halfpipe: Robin Briguet drops out in qualifying.
- Curling women, semi-finals Switzerland - USA 7:4
- Biathlon men, mass start 15 km: 🥇 Johannes Dale-Skjevdal
- Speed skating women, 1500 m: 11th place for Kaitlyn McGregor
- Ice hockey men, semi-finals / Canada - Finland (3:2) and USA - Slovakia (21:10)
- Women's two-man bobsleigh, 2 runs (18.00 / 19.50) with Melanie Hasler/Nadja Pasternack and Debora Annen/Salomé Kora
- Curling men, bronze game (19.05 hrs) / Switzerland - Norway
New posts
Liveticker closed
The Swiss curlers fight for bronze
After the bitter defeat against Great Britain in the semi-final, Switzerland will face Norway in the bronze medal match from 7.05 pm. And the game gets off to an excellent start from the Swiss perspective. After a miss by the Norwegians, Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel secures his team a house of three with his last stone. Shortly afterwards, the Swiss were even able to steal a stone and extend their lead to 4:0 after three ends.
After another zero end, Norway is able to score for the first time. However, the Swiss do not concede more than one stone and lead 4:1 after the first half of the game.
Noé Roth takes silver in aerials - Pirmin Werner narrowly misses out on the podium
Noé Roth wins the silver medal in the Olympic aerials final in Livigno. The 25-year-old from Zug comes second, just behind China's Wang Xindi. Pirmin Werner finished in 5th place after a botched landing.
Roth received 131.58 points for his perfectly executed back double full-double-full-full jump - just 1.02 points behind Wang. Bronze also went to China with Li Tianma. The last Swiss Olympic medal in aerials was won by Olympic champion Evelyne Roth in Turin in 2006.
"It's incredible and mega nice. I've been working towards this for the last four years and to be standing here now holding the medal in my hands means a lot to me. I feel joy, pride and actually all the positive emotions at once. It's very cool to be following in my mom's footsteps (Colette Brand won bronze in aerials in Nagano in 1998 - ed.).
The most important Olympic news
