Tadej Pogacar shows signs of great fatigue. Picture: Keystone

Tadej Pogacar, who has been in the limelight for years, is sending out signals of great fatigue. Even the joy of his fourth Tour de France victory on Sunday can hardly mask this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tadej Pogacar wins the Tour de France for the fourth time in his career. But during the third and final week of the Tour, the Slovenian made a strange impression.

"The older I get, the more the child in me disappears and the pressure becomes surreal," Pogacar replies to a reporter's question about how he deals with the huge amount of attention.

Team-mate Tim Wellens explains: "His life is not easy. He comes down for breakfast and there are twenty people demanding his attention." Show more

Tadej Pogacar is a mystery. The high-flyer of recent years, who has dominated the cycling scene like no other for a long time, seems to have lost the joy of his sport.

During the third and final week of the Tour de France, the Slovenian made a strange impression, suggesting that he was either ill, very tired or bored. Sometimes annoyed, often apathetic, he struggled through interviews and podium discussions in which he sometimes openly sulked.

Lost his childishness

On Sunday, the world champion from Zurich blossomed once again when he went on the attack on the wet cobblestones of Montmartre on the extraordinary final stage. "Pure racing, I loved it," he commented. But as soon as he got off his bike again, the now four-time Tour winner struck an almost sombre tone once more.

"The older I get, the more the child in me disappears and the pressure becomes surreal," he replied in the mixed zone when asked by an ITV reporter how he deals with all this attention. "I'm starting to tell myself that I'm not going to do this all my life."

At the press conference afterwards, Pogacar was unable to give an outlook on the next editions, although he could set the record of five wins as early as 2026. "That's not a goal," he said. Instead, he spoke at length about issues of mental health and overwork, which have caused several riders such as Tom Dumoulin to end their careers abruptly.

Burn-out not ruled out

"I think we cyclists are too fixated on training," he said. "There are many burn-outs. I'm not there yet, but it could happen to me too." Although Pogacar is only 26 years old, he has been in the spotlight since the 2019 Vuelta. In these years, he has become a cycling superstar and, after a sensational 2024 season that catapulted him into another dimension and caused inquiries to explode, even beyond his sport.

"His life is not easy. He comes down for breakfast and there are twenty people demanding his attention. He goes out, and there are thirty others waiting, and the same in front of the bus," explains Belgian Tim Wellens, Pogacar's teammate at Team UAE and his neighbor in Monaco. "He's constantly under pressure. It's normal for that to put a mental strain on him."

At every race, Pogacar is mobbed from all sides, all the time, when leaving the hotel, at the start, on the way to the podium, on the way back. On the way, he stops for a selfie or an autograph, but often has to squeeze through the crowd, his eyes fixed straight ahead so as not to spend the whole day there.

Retiring in 2028?

Stephen Roche, who won the Tour in 1987, says: "He's a nice guy, it's hard for him to say no." Remco Evenepoel, who rose to stardom even younger, often says that cycling has become so demanding that "the long careers will disappear".

Tadej Pogacar, who is under contract with UAE until 2030, said in an interview with the newspaper "L'Equipe" that he is "not thinking of quitting immediately". But he doesn't see himself "continuing for too long either" and named the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as a time to think about retiring.

He would then have three years to break the record for the most victories at the Tour de France, the biggest race in the world.

This might also interest you