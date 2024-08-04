Professional cyclist Nils Politt is visibly relieved after his toilet break. Screenshot: x.com/eurosport

Nils Politt keeps up with the favorites in the Olympic road race, then he gets stomach problems. He ends up in a famous café for a toilet break. There he is celebrated like an Olympic champion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nils Politt suddenly develops stomach problems during the road race.

The German has to take a toilet break - and ends up in the famous "Café des 2 moulins" from the movie "The Wonderful World of Amélie".

Videos circulate on the internet showing Politt being celebrated almost like an Olympic champion during his unexpected break. Show more

Nils Politt could not have chosen a more famous place for an urgently needed toilet break. The 30-year-old suddenly developed stomach problems during the Olympic road cycling race and urgently needed a quiet place to go. As his race was over, the man from Cologne simply stopped on the final lap in Paris - and ended up in the famous "Café des 2 moulins" from the movie "The Wonderful World of Amélie".

Various videos showing Politt in the café crowded with fans are circulating on the X platform. Obviously smiling with relief, the classics specialist makes his way through the crowd, climbs over the barrier and gets back on his bike. Politt reaches the finish line in 70th place, almost 20 minutes behind.

Problems from "now to immediately"

"I was in the right group, my legs were good, but from one moment to the next I got stomach problems and had to stop the race. I have no idea what caused it, but that was the end of the race for me. I am very disappointed," said Politt.

Politt was in the picture for a long time during Belgian Remco Evenepoel's Olympic victory and even initiated the spectacular finale around the famous Sacré-Cœur on Montmartre. Around 60 kilometers before the finish, the team colleague of Tour winner Tadej Pogacar attacked and, together with four other pros, pulled out a lead of almost a minute. But 33 kilometers before the finish, Politt's stomach went on strike.

"Nils had a good nose and was in the right group, but unfortunately he then developed stomach problems. It's a shame that the result doesn't reflect the performance of Politt and Schachmann," said national coach André Greipel. "In the end, the team didn't play a role. It was a man against man race." Schachmann was the second German starter in 28th place and complained afterwards about the few feed points.

