Cyréna Samba-Mayela, the Olympic silver medalist in the 100-meter hurdles, will not be able to defend her title at the European Championships in Birmingham.

Cyréna Samba-Mayela will have to watch from the sidelines at the European Championships in Birmingham. The Olympic silver medalist is not in shape.

The French athlete, who won gold ahead of Ditaji Kambundji in Rome in 2024, is not in top form. “For several weeks now, I’ve been struggling with physical issues that have already prevented me from fully capitalizing on my chances at the French Championships,” the athlete wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

Samba-Mayela had missed the 2025 season due to a calf injury, but seemed to be back on track for the Olympic year with solid performances this year. However, like Ditaji Kambundji, she had to cancel her participation in the meet in Paris at the end of June at the last minute.

The world champion from Switzerland isn't in top form right now either. The Bern native hasn't competed since early July due to a thigh strain.