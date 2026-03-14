Linda Noskova will be in the Czech Republic's squad against Switzerland Keystone

The Czech team will be without its top player Karolina Muchova at the Billie Jean King Cup against Switzerland. Instead, the team will travel to Biel in April with the in-form Linda Noskova.

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The Czech Republic will not be able to count on Karolina Muchova (WTA 13) in the Swiss Tennis Arena. Instead, Linda Noskova (WTA 14), who advanced to the semi-finals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, will be in the line-up.

Czech team boss Barbora Strycova can also count on Marie Bouzkova (WTA 33), Sara Bejlek (WTA 40) and Tereza Valentova (WTA 47) in the match, the winner of which will secure a ticket to the final tournament in China in September. Doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova, however, will also be missing in Biel.

The Swiss squad has already been known for over a week. Captain Heinz Günthardt has named Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) from St. Gallen, Viktorija Golubic (WTA 75) from Zurich, Rebeka Masarova (WTA 110) from Basel and Céline Naef (WTA 228) from Schwyz for the home match in Biel. This will be Masarova's first appearance in the Swiss team.