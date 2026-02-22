Bizarre, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

Hans Jucker has experienced everything in his long career. But what happened in the giant slalom at the 1992 Olympic Games in Val d'Isère upset even the legendary commentator.

Even then, exotic skiers were allowed to compete at the Olympics who had no place in the World Cup and could never actually be seen on the TV broadcast of a ski race. Well over 100 skiers are at the start - and the time gaps increase with each participant.

When start numbers 129 and 130 finally appear on the final slope at the same time and the Lebanese Raymond Keyrouz, who started later, even overtakes the Moroccan El-Hassan Mahta on the course, Jucker doubles over with laughter and literally jeers into the microphone: "Da chömet zwe!"

Commentator legend Hans Jucker couldn't believe his eyes during the Olympic giant slalom. Picture Keystone

