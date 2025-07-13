Antonio Félix da Costa has been working with his race engineer Marius Meier-Diedrich at Porsche for three years - and goes into raptures at blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

A few weeks ago, race engineer Marius Meier-Diedrich praised his driver Antonio Félix da Costa in an interview with blue Sport. "He has a very good understanding of the race and can position himself well."

Before the race weekend in Berlin, blue Sport asked the Portuguese driver about his collaboration with Meier-Diedrich: "I hope he spoke well of me," jokes da Costa, before going into raptures: "Marius is a very welcome surprise. I've discovered new things in Marius over these three years and a friendship has formed."

He appreciates the honesty of his race engineer when the Portuguese driver does something wrong: "He just says it straight out. I'm not afraid of people telling me what I've done wrong." That is the quickest way to make progress.

"I can control my emotions"

The temperamental Portuguese driver occasionally needs reassuring radio messages from Meier-Diedrich: "I've told Marius to calm me down during the race if I've made a mistake and am upset. That helps us to perform better."

However, da Costa doesn't want to hide his emotions: "There are people who don't take it personally. I can't do that, I take it personally. I am influenced by what is said or how we treat each other. Not just as a racing driver, but also in other areas of life."

In a sport where a lot of adrenaline flows in the blood, the 33-year-old has learned to control his emotions with experience. "I've been racing for 25 years, I know myself well and I know when I need to calm down."

It is still unclear whether the collaboration between da Costa and Meier-Diedrich will continue next season. When asked by blue Sport what his future looks like, the Portuguese driver replies with a grin: "Bright, that's why I'm wearing sunglasses." Will he stay with Porsche? "We'll see."

