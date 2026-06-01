Daniel Vallejo was eliminated in the 2nd round of the French Open Keystone

A sexist statement about umpire Ana Carvalho at the French Open has cost the Paraguayan Daniel Vallejo half of his prize money.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo told a media conference that the South American would have to pay a fine of 65,000 dollars. The Grand Slam tournament in Paris had previously condemned "any sexist remarks" in the strongest possible terms and announced "a severe fine".

After his dramatic five-set defeat in the second round against Frenchman Moise Kouame, the 22-year-old told tennis magazine "Clay": "A match like this has to be led by a man, it's very difficult for a woman."

During the almost five-hour match on the Suzanne Lenglen court, the atmosphere was heated, with the many Frenchmen in the stands rooting for the 17-year-old Kouame. In these conditions, you need "a lot of strength to stand up to the crowd", said Vallejo.

Vallejo has already apologized for his statements on social media. He was "very upset and emotionally agitated", Vallejo wrote on Instagram. However, his statements had been misinterpreted: "I also want to make it clear that I don't blame her for the defeat, she performed well throughout the game."