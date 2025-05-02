For Daniela Ryf, the Wings for Life World Run is more than just a race: In an interview with blue Sport, the Swiss triathlon legend talks about fond memories and explains why she is back at the start despite retiring as a pacemaker.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Next Sunday, May 4, 2025, the Wings for Life World Run will take place for the twelfth time in Zug

Triathlete Daniela Ryf, who retired last year, will also be taking part. In an interview with blue Sport, she explains why the race is so much fun.

Ryf also tells us how she set her best marathon time despite attending a wedding and party the night before. Show more

Daniela Ryf, the Wings for Life World Run takes place on Sunday. What does the run mean to you?

For me, it's like a milestone in the year. I can still remember the first time I started in 2014, when I ran my best marathon time to date. It's a special race with the Catching Car, which catches up from behind. I thought I wouldn't make it any further than a marathon anyway and my coach said: 'Just run'. Then I ran the marathon in 2 hours 48 minutes. I even had a wedding the night before, I actually came straight from a party.

What makes the run so special?

You have some people who really push themselves, but the idea is that you run for those who can't. From my point of view, there is no other run that is so much fun. The atmosphere is extremely good because the focus is on a good cause. It has already become a cult event for me. What I generally admire is the positive attitude that many people have. At the World Run, you can also see how the people in wheelchairs celebrate the fact that we are all there for them. There are always lots of people in wheelchairs taking part.

Do you keep the motto "Running for those who can't" in mind during the race?

Absolutely, it makes you realize that it's a privilege to be able to run. I keep that in mind every day when I go jogging. Running is hugely important to me, it's a way for me to clear my head. And the World Run celebrates precisely this kind of running. The goal of Wings for Life is to one day cure paraplegia. Intensive research is being carried out into this. Not being able to run would be unimaginable for me, which is why the cause is particularly close to my heart.

Do you have a moment that you remember as particularly emotional?

The most emotional moment I've had with someone in a wheelchair was last year in Hawaii, when I was there as a spectator. We were on a hill that was really steep. There was someone on a handbike who was doing the Iron Man. He came up the hill and every time he reached for his wheels again, he rolled back a bit if he wasn't fast enough. It was impressive to see how difficult it can be to get up a hill like that. The people really cheered him on and he made it up with all his might. You have to remember that he had already been on the road for 10 to 12 hours at that point.

You yourself retired last year. Did you prepare specially for the World Run?

(laughs) I had to. I said I would be a pacemaker for the half marathon. I don't know if that was a stupid idea. Six months ago, I thought it would be really easy. But about two months ago I was ill for another three weeks, so I realized that I needed to step on the gas a bit more. Of course, I still try to do an hour of sport every day. But then I realized that maybe I need to incorporate a slightly faster session so that I can keep my promise. To be honest, I haven't run 21 kilometers for a while. But I now have a good feeling that I can do it. I've already run more in the last four weeks than I might otherwise have done.

There are already a lot of Swiss sports celebrities at the start. Do you have anyone you would like to see running with you?

I would say we are already pretty well equipped. I think it's very cool that the beach volleyball players Zoé and Anouk Vergé-Depré are also at the start and then Marco Odermatt. I think that's about as good as it gets. There are athletes from so many sports at the start, it would almost be a bit 'greedy' to wish for even more people. There are many athletes from all over the world at the start, which makes the event even more special.

