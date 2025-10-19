Daniil Medvedev can celebrate his 21st tournament win Keystone

Daniil Medvedev has won an ATP tournament for the first time in almost two and a half years. The 29-year-old Russian won the final against Frenchman Corentin Moutet 7:5, 4:6, 6:3 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After winning the tournament in Rome in May 2023, he lost six finals before finally triumphing again. With his success in Almaty, the current world number 14 continued a remarkable run: all of his 21 tournament wins have come at different venues. He could change that next week in Vienna. He won in the Austrian capital in 2022.