Four-time gold medal winner Dario Cologna talks to blue Sport about his Olympic Games as an expert, gold hoarder Franjo von Allmen and his new job as brand ambassador for KA-EX.

Michael Wegmann

Dario Cologna, you have returned to the Olympic stage as an expert. What is it like to be just a spectator?

I'm not just a spectator, I'm already working (smiles). But yes, of course, it's a completely different role now. I find it exciting that I'm still involved. As an athlete, the focus is always on the competition, on the preparation. Now I can enjoy the whole thing a bit more, go out for dinner in the evening or something. But of course we are mainly in Val di Fiemme, where the Nordic sports take place.

Can you also watch other disciplines?

That's not so easy. I'm primarily involved in the cross-country skiing races. But I've already been to the ski jumpers. And before it started, I was in Cortina. So I've already seen a lot of the Olympic Games.

You still seem very fit. Are you still itching to watch now?

No, I retired four years ago and have got used to it. But of course, when you're at the Olympic Games, it's special. As an expert, I'm also on the cross-country ski run before the race to check out the conditions. I feel a bit like I've been transported back in time and it would certainly be fun to race there. But it doesn't necessarily have to be at that level anymore, that would be too exhausting for me.

It's understandable when you see this video clip of Johannes Hosflot Klaebo scrambling up the mountain at around 20 kilometers per hour...

Yes, it went viral. I spoke to Klaebo's father about it. A lot of influencers in the USA reacted to it. They're trying to estimate how fast it is, with the incline and the poles and the skis. That's cool. It's great when people see what cross-country skiers can do. Not everyone knows this sport.

Can Klaebo's gold medals be valued highly enough? (Now nine gold medals)

It's incredible, he's broken the record. It's very impressive what he's shown over all these years. And now he's in top form at exactly the right moment.

Like Franjo von Allmen. Three Olympic appearances, three gold medals.

A good record (smiles).

He only has one gold medal less than you. Are you shaking already?

I'm sure he'll need another four years to catch up with me (laughs). No, seriously: I'm always happy when Swiss athletes win a medal. I know what it takes. It's great that Franjo is doing so well. When it works, it works. The momentum was a little on his side.

Away from the Olympic Games, you recently became an investor and brand ambassador for KA-EX. How did that come about?

First and foremost, I was convinced by the product, it suits me very well. A product that helps people who enjoy sport to recover. I also came into contact with KA-EX at a sporting event. It appealed to me to invest in the product and support this brand.

With Fabian Cancellara and Lara Gut-Behrami, two sports stars are already involved as ambassadors. How can we imagine your collaboration?

I'm new to the project, so I can't say much about the collaboration with the other ambassadors yet. But I'm sure we'll get together from time to time. Our aim is to move KA-EX forward together.

Dario Cologna becomes a new investor in KA-EX After Lara Gut-Behrami and Fabian Cancellara, Dario Cologna is also joining the Swiss beverage start-up KA-EX. The four-time Olympic champion is now involved as an investor and brand ambassador, as the company announces. In addition to the financial investment, Cologna will be actively involved in brand development. The KA-EX brand is positioned in the functional beverage sector with a focus on performance, focus and regeneration. The company was founded in Zurich in 2016 and is now established in Switzerland and growing internationally.

