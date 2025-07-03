Dario Cologna is running for a seat on the IOC Athletes' Commission. Keystone

Dario Cologna wants to enter sports politics. According to a press release from Swiss Olympic, the 39-year-old from Graubünden is running for a seat on the IOC Athletes' Commission.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The four-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion is running with ten other candidates for one of the two vacant seats on the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The election will take place during next year's Winter Games in Milan/Cortina. The results of the election will be announced by the IOC on Thursday, February 19. Swiss Olympic supports Cologna's candidacy "with great enthusiasm".

"I have experienced the greatest moments of my sporting career at the Olympic Games. It would therefore be a great honor and pleasure for me to continue my commitment to the Olympic movement and the athletes in the future," Cologna is quoted as saying in the Swiss Olympic press release.

If elected, Cologna would be the first Swiss representative on this committee. Ice hockey player Florence Schelling (2022), ski racer Didier Cuche (2014) and judoka Sergei Aschwanden (2012) were unsuccessful in their bids.