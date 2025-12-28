James Hurrell surprisingly reaches the last 16 at the World Darts Championship in London. KEYSTONE

Darts pro James Hurrell achieves an exploit at the World Championships in London: the Brit is in the last 16. Before that, he reveals that he once only escaped death thanks to medical help. This is followed by an urgent message to his male fans.

The 41-year-old speaks to his male fans during the World Darts Championship and strongly advises them to "Go to the doctor!"

Emergency surgery saved Hurrell's life after an impending bowel obstruction. Show more

On Saturday evening, James Hurrell pulled off a surprise in the third round of the World Darts Championship in London: the 41-year-old beat world number four Stephen Bunting 4:3 to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

However, it would almost never have happened, as the Brit revealed to the media before his great success. Eight years ago, he fell seriously ill and only survived thanks to an operation.

He had digestive problems at the time, but didn't want to see a doctor, says Hurrell: "I didn't go to the doctor. That's a man's thing. I almost died in 2017."

Emergency surgery saved his life

Hurrell explains: "I went to tournaments and came back in pain. Once I woke up in the middle of the night and threw up in the kitchen sink. There was blood there." That was the point at which he finally sought medical help.

The shock diagnosis followed: an imminent bowel obstruction that could have been fatal without immediate surgery. "I almost died," adds Hurrell, who was then unable to play darts for two and a half years and lost a lot of weight.

One reason why he found his way back onto the big stage, however, was his father. Before the operation, he said, he gave him an important motivational boost. "My father talked to me about my goals once I was healthy again," says Hurrell. This conversation was his motivation afterwards.

Appeal to men in the audience

During the World Championship, "Hillbilly" Hurrell urges his male fans and emphasizes the importance of medical care - especially for men who often don't go to the doctor out of shame or carelessness: "My message to anyone with health problems is: Go to the doctor!"

The darts organization PDC also takes up this topic and advises spectators at Alexandra Palace in London to have their risk of prostate cancer checked. Hurrell continues: "Don't be afraid. I was scared, but I went in the end - and it was just in time."