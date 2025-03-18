EV Zug with goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni faces an early playoff exit. Picture: Keystone

HC Davos still needs a win to reach the semi-finals. The record champions managed a second break with a 4-0 win in Zug and lead 3-0 in the best-of-7 quarter-final series.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Four key players returned to the Zug line-up: captain Jan Kovar and Mike Künzle as well as defensemen Tobias Geisser and Dominik Schlumpf. However, this did not have the desired effect for the home team in a heated game with many penalties.

The team from central Switzerland survived a five-minute penalty from the 22nd minute onwards - Fredrik Olofsson had to go to the showers early after a check to the head of Andres Ambühl. But when they were on the power play themselves shortly afterwards, they conceded 0:1 (30') instead of taking the lead for the first time in the series.

The shorthander was scored by Adam Tambellini, who was also responsible for the 3:0 (34.) and 4:0 (55.) in the powerplay. HCD's Canadian top scorer carried over the momentum from Sunday, when he also scored three times in the 5:1 home win. Valentin Nussbaumer was responsible for the magnificent 2:0 (32.); he caught Zug keeper Leonardo Genoni between the pads with a backhand shot from the turn. The three goals to make it 3:0 were scored within 3:45 minutes.

At the start of the final period, Zug were able to play with double superiority for 88 seconds. However, as in the first period, when they played with two men more for a minute, they were unable to score. As a result, the very composed Davos team controlled proceedings without any major problems. In the 53rd minute, the game also ended prematurely for Zug's Mike Künzle. The visitors' keeper Sandro Aeschlimann, who exuded great confidence, celebrated his second shutout of the current championship thanks to 28 saves.