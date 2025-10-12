Simon Knak scores for the HCD Keystone

SC Bern loses for the first time under new coach Heinz Ehlers. The Bern team woke up too late in the 2-1 loss to leaders Davos.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the end, the shots flew towards HC Davos' goal almost every second. The Bernese pressed for an equalizer, which for a long time seemed to be a utopia in the Landwasser Valley. But after Emil Bemström had brought SCB back within one seven minutes from the end, the Mutzen suddenly saw an opportunity to snatch at least one point from the National League leaders.

With six against four field players, the Bernese went on the attack. The HCD seemed to get themselves into unnecessary trouble with late, unnecessary penalties. After Simon Knak, who had been sent to the showers for an illegal body attack and thus cleared the ice for Bern's first goal, was sent off, it was Klas Dahlbeck who put the Grisons in a short-handed situation again with just over a minute to go.

But Luca Hollenstein was no longer defeated in the Davos goal and was able to celebrate his team's 13th win in 14 games. There was little to suggest in the opening minutes that Josh Holden's team would even have to worry about victory on this Sunday afternoon. After goals from Filip Zadina and Simon Knak, HCD were 2-0 up after just six minutes.

Telegram

Davos - Bern 2:1 (2:0, 0:0, 0:1)

6547 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Staudenmann, Altmann/Bürgy. - Goals: 4th Zadina (Knak, Frick) 1:0. 6th Knak (Zadina) 2:0. 54th Bemström (Häman Aktell/at 5-on-3) 2:1. - Penalties: 2 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Knak) plus playing time (Knak) against Davos, 4 times 2 minutes plus playing time (Schild) against Bern. - PostFinance top scorers: Stransky; Merelä.

Davos: Hollenstein; Minder, Frick; Gross, Dahlbeck; Barandun, Jung; Guebey; Stransky, Corvi, Nussbaumer; Zadina, Asplund, Knak; Kessler, Ryfors, Tambellini; Frehner, Egli, Gredig; Parrée.

Bern: Reideborn; Häman Aktell, Lindholm; Untersander, Füllemann; Vermin, Kindschi; Rhyn; Merelä, Marco Müller, Alge; Bemström, Aaltonen, Scherwey; Schild, Baumgartner, Lehmann; Levin Moser, Graf, Ritzmann.

Remarks: Davos without Andersson, Fora, Simon Müller (all injured) and Lemieux (supernumerary foreigner), Bern without Kreis, Loeffel, Marchon, Simon Moser (all injured), Zürcher (), Iakovenko (sick) and Ejdsell (supernumerary foreigner). Bern without goalkeeper from 58:34.