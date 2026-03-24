Davos captain and top scorer Matej Stransky was also among the scorers in the clear home win. Keystone

The sovereign qualification winners HC Davos still need one more win to reach the playoff semi-finals. They also won the third game of the quarter-final series against EV Zug 7-3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zug team could just as easily have won the first two games of this duel. In the first game (3:4) they led 3:1 in the 54th minute, in the 0:2 home defeat they wasted their chances. This time, however, the Davos team made sure things were clear early on. They were allowed to play three power plays in the first nine minutes - and they scored each time: The goals were scored by Valentin Nussbaumer (4th), Matej Stransky (6th) and Yannick Frehner (9th).

In the 14th minute, Simon Ryfors even increased the score to 4:0, meaning that Zug goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni's working day was already over. The seven-time champion goalie had already been substituted in last year's quarter-final against Davos - back then in the second game at 0:5. 2025 won the series 4:0 against the Grisons. Now the Central Swiss are threatened with a third sweep in a row: they already went winless in the semi-final series against the ZSC Lions in 2024.

Five goals were scored in the middle third. After the 0:5 by Klas Dahlbeck (25th), Zug came back to 2:5 (34th) thanks to Colin Lindemann (30th) and Elia Riva. The latter goal was reviewed at length by the referees after a coach's challenge by the Davos team, who had seen an obstruction of the goalkeeper. Because the goal counted, a penalty was awarded against the HCD. But instead of reducing the deficit further, the visitors conceded a shorthander 14 seconds after the 2:5 by Ryfors, who now has three goals and three assists in this series. It was a fitting end to a bitter evening for Zug.

Telegram:

Davos - Zug 7:3 (4:0, 3:2, 0:1)

6006 spectators. - SR Stolc (SVK)/Dipietro, Urfer/Meusy. - Goals: 4. (4:00) Nussbaumer (Andersson/powerplay goal) 1:0. 6. (5:34) Stransky (Nussbaumer/powerplay goal) 2:0. 9. Frehner (Asplund, Ryfors/powerplay goal) 3:0. 15. Ryfors (Waidacher, Frehner) 4:0. 25. Dahlbeck (Zadina, Lemieux) 5:0. 30. Lindemann (Leuenberger, Eggenberger) 5:1. 34. (33:26) Riva 5:2. 34. (33:41) Ryfors (underpaid goal!) 6:2. 39. Zadina (Fora, Lemieux) 7:2. 57. Wingerli (Bengtsson, Hofmann) 7:3. - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Davos, 5 x 2 minutes against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Stransky; Kubalik.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Frick, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Fora, Barandun; Gross; Zadina, Asplund, Lemieux; Waidacher, Ryfors, Frehner; Stransky, Nussbaumer, Kessler; Knak, Egli, Parrée; Aebli.

Zug: Genoni (15th Wolf); Bengtsson, Tobias Geisser; Diaz, Sklenicka; Stadler, Riva; Guerra; Herzog, Kovar, Kubalik; Künzle, Senteler, Tatar; Truog, Wingerli, Hofmann; Lindemann, Leuenberger, Eggenberger; Wey.

Remarks: Davos without Corvi, Gredig, Hollenstein (all injured), Claesson, Tambellini and Taponen (all overage foreigners), Zug without Balestra, Martschini (both injured), Lilja and Vozenilek (both overage foreigners).

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