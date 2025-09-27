  1. Residential Customers
National League Davos equalizes Servette's start record - ZSC also loses in Zug

SDA

27.9.2025 - 22:37

Yannick Frehner celebrates after the next Davos victory.
Yannick Frehner celebrates after the next Davos victory.
Picture: Keystone

HC Davos continues to soar: The Grisons also win their ninth game of the season at home against Servette, equalizing Geneva's start record from the 2012/13 season.

Keystone-SDA

27.09.2025, 22:37

27.09.2025, 22:45

Thirteen years ago, Genève-Servette Hockey Club also started a National League season with nine wins (and 26 out of a possible 27 points at the time). In Davos, the 2023 champions were well on their way to stopping HCD's winning streak. However, after taking a 2:0 lead, the Geneva side were beaten 2:3 on penalties.

With a win, Servette would have moved past arch-rivals Lausanne into second place in the table. The Vaud team can close the gap on leaders HCD to four points with a home win against Bern on Sunday (14:00).

Swiss champions ZSC Lions were unable to end their slump, losing 2-1 after overtime in Zug for the fourth time in a row. Ambri-Piotta had to leave the ice as losers for the eighth time in a row, losing 3-1 away to Fribourg-Gottéron.

In the other games, Lugano won 4:1 in Rapperswil-Jona and Biel prevailed against Ajoie (5:4) after penalties, as did the SCL Tigers in Kloten (3:2).

Results

Biel - Ajoie 5:4 (1:0, 1:1, 2:3, 0:0) n.P. Davos - Genève-Servette 3:2 (1:2, 0:0, 1:0, 0:0) n.P. Fribourg-Gottéron - Ambri-Piotta 3:1 (1:1, 2:1, 1:0). Kloten - SCL Tigers 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:0, 0:0) n.P. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Lugano 1:4 (0:0, 1:2, 0:2). Zug - ZSC Lions 2:1 (0:1, 0:0, 1:0, 1:0) n.V.

