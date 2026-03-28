Davos made the semi-final qualification perfect with a 4:1 home win against Zug Keystone

After the ZSC Lions, Davos is also through to the playoff semi-finals. The confident qualification winners won 4-1 at home against Zug and decided the best-of-7 quarter-final series 4-1 in their favor.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Davos turned a 0:1 (17th) deficit into a 2:1 (39th) in the second 20 minutes - and deservedly so. They dominated the middle period virtually at will, which is underlined by the 14:1 shot ratio. Matej Stransky equalized after 71 seconds with his 31st goal of the season. It was HCD's sixth goal on the power play in this series. Tino Kessler scored the decisive 2:1 after a beautiful individual move. The Zug team complained that the goalie was obstructed, but the referees saw it differently. The goals for 3:1 (48.) and 4:1 (59.) were scored by Adam Tambellini.

In the first period, Zug had carried the momentum from their 5:2 home win two days earlier. They were very disciplined and had Davos largely under control. In the 17th minute, Sven Senteler scored with a deflection in overtime to make it 1:0. Once again this season, however, the EVZ lacked the necessary consistency and were unable to maintain the high level. Even after the second break, there was too little from the Central Swiss side. As a result, Davos celebrated their seventh home win in a row against Zug. It is not yet known who the Graubünden team will face in the semi-finals.

Rappi manage a break

Before the game, a choreography was dedicated to Fribourg legend Julien Sprunger, which gave goosebumps. The 40-year-old is retiring after this season. He spent his entire career with Gottéron and played 1173 games in the top Swiss league. Due to the defeat, it could have been his last home game.

The decisive 2:1 for the Lakers was scored in the 45th minute by Jonas Taibel of all people, who will play for Fribourg from next season. The hosts were then able to play 2:43 minutes with the advantage, although it was not without a certain logic that they failed to score. They had already been on the power play for 44:11 minutes in this series - without scoring. However, Lucas Wallmark (19th) made it 1:1 at the end of a penalty. Ten minutes earlier, Victor Rask had put the visitors ahead for the first time.

Rapperswil's victory, their fourth in the fifth game in the current championship in Freiburg, was not stolen. They showed an impressive reaction to the two previous defeats with a goal difference of 2:10 and can now perfect their third semi-final qualification after 2006 and 2021 in front of their home crowd on Monday. However, they have lost three of four head-to-head meetings against Gottéron at home this season.

Telegrams:

Davos - Zug 4:1 (0:1, 2:0, 2:0)

6547 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Hungerbühler, Cattaneo/Bürgy. - Goals: 17. Senteler (Bengtsson, Kovar/power play goal) 0:1. 22. Stransky (Frick, Zadina/power play goal) 1:1. 39. Kessler (Nussbaumer) 2:1. 48. Tambellini (Ryfors) 3:1. 59. Tambellini (Ryfors, Frehner) 4:1. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Davos, 3 times 2 plus 10 minutes (Vozenilek) against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Stransky; Hofmann.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Frick, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Fora, Barandun; Gross; Frehner, Ryfors, Tambellini; Waidacher, Asplund, Zadina; Stransky, Nussbaumer, Kessler; Knak, Egli, Parrée; Aebli.

Zug: Genoni; Bengtsson, Tobias Geisser; Diaz, Sklenicka; Stadler, Guerra; Nater; Wingerli, Kovar, Hofmann; Künzle, Senteler, Vozenilek; Lindemann, Leuenberger, Eggenberger; Truog, Tatar, Herzog; Wey.

Remarks: Davos without Corvi, Gredig, Hollenstein (all injured), Claesson, Lemieux and Taponen (all overage foreigners), Zug without Balestra, Martschini, Riva, Schlumpf (all injured), Kubalik and Lilja (both overage foreigners). Zug without goalkeeper from 51:55 to 52:45 and 55:54 to 55:56.

Fribourg-Gottéron - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 1:2 (1:1, 0:0, 0:1)

9372 spectators. - SR Stolc (SVK)/Dipietro, Urfer/Gnemmi. - Goals: 9th Rask (Strömwall) 0:1. 19th Wallmark (Rau, Borgström) 1:1. 45th Taibel (Henauer, Zangger) 1:2. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron, 6 times 2 minutes plus playing time (Larsson) against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers. - PostFinance top scorers: Borgström; Moy.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Seiler, Streule; Jecker, Nemeth; Johnson; Rau, Wallmark, De la Rose; Bertschy, Borgström, Dorthe; Sprunger, Walser, Marchon; Nicolet, Reber, Gerber; Rod.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nyffeler; Pilut, Maier; Henauer, Larsson; Dufner, Jelovac; Kellenberger; Strömwall, Rask, Wetter; Zangger, Taibel, Lammer; Moy, Maillet, Jensen; Hofer, Albrecht, Dünner; Lindemann.

Remarks:. Fribourg-Gottéron without a goalkeeper from 58:25.