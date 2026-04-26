Adam Tambellini (right) shoots HC Davos to its first home win in the playoff final Keystone

In the 5th game of the playoff final between Davos and Fribourg-Gottéron, the home team wins for the first time. After the 5:4 overtime win, the Grisons have two match pucks, the first on Tuesday in Fribourg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Like the second, HCD's third home game also went into overtime, but this time with the better ending for the home team. After just 2:26 minutes of overtime, it was Adam Tambellini who sent the packed ice rink into ecstasy, as always in this dramatic final. Freiburg's Nathan Marchon had picked up a completely unnecessary penalty for delaying the game.

At first there was no sign of overtime, Fribourg led 3-0 after 16 minutes and the fifth away win in the fifth final game was in the offing.

The fifth act of this final series was completely different to the first four and could be an indication of emerging fatigue. Both teams lost order much more often - Davos mainly in the first period, the visitors in the second.

Two completely different first periods

Fribourg played almost exclusively in the first 20 minutes. A supposed first goal by Jacob de la Rose, which would have been his first goal in the final, was taken back after a successful coach's challenge due to an offside (8th). But then, within four and a half minutes, it hit the back of HCD goalie Sandro Aeschlimann three times. Marcus Sörensen scored after a dream combination, his forward partner Lucas Wallmark with the first Freiburg power-play goal of the final series and Jan Dorthe with a deflected shot.

The hosts' hopes were kept alive by Calle Andersson, who cut the deficit to 1:3 between two defenders in the final minute of the opening period. The middle period showed the exact opposite picture. HCD came out of the locker room with a lot of pressure and scored at regular intervals. Yannick Frehner capitalized on the rebound of his own shot to make it 2:3 (23'), Sven Jung benefited from Filip Zadina's forechecking and a fine pass from Adam Tambellini (31') and in the 36th minute Matej Stransky finished off a quick counter-attack to give the Grisons a 4:3 lead. Zadina returned to the team after a break due to injury and Tambellini was preferred to Brendan Lemieux, who had to sit out for the first time in this finals series.

Strong Wallmark

This time, however, it was Fribourg who did not go down completely, but were able to push the momentum back on their side a little in the final phase of the third period. In overtime, Wallmark caught Aeschlimann with a seemingly harmless shot between the two to make it 4:4 (37').

The Swede, who was supposedly looking to leave the club, nevertheless proved to be extremely inspired and shone with two goals and an assist. For Davos, Enzo Corvi (two assists) had a strong performance in his second game after his long injury break.

After the real shooting fest in the first 40 minutes, things returned to normal in the final third. However, both sides had the chance to decide the game before overtime. Dorthe and defender Simon Seiler had the match puck on their stick two and a half minutes before the end, but both failed to beat HCD goalie Aeschlimann. Filip Zadina had previously hit the post at the other end.

Telegram:

Davos - Fribourg-Gottéron 5:4 (1:3, 3:1, 0:0, 1:0) n.V.

6547 spectators (sold out). - SR Wiegand/Lemelin; Schlegel/Obwegeser. - Goals: 12th (11:08) Sörensen (Marchon, Wallmark) 0:1. 13th (12:05) Wallmark (Borgström, Sörensen/powerplay goal) 0:2. 16th Dorthe 0:3. 20 (19:26) Andersson (Frick, Corvi) 1:3. 23 Frehner (Frick, Egli) 2:3. 31 Jung (Zadina, Tambellini) 3:3. 36 Stransky (Corvi) 4:3. 37 Wallmark (Kapla/Powerplaytor) 4:4. 63 Tambellini (Zadina/Powerpalytor) 5:4. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Davos, 4 times 2 minutes against Fribourg.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Frick, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Gross, Barandun; Guebey; Frehner, Ryfors, Tambellini; Waidacher, Asplund, Zadina; Stransky, Corvi, Kessler; Knak, Egli, Parrée; Aebli.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Berra; Rathgeb, Kapla; Seiler, Streule; Jecker, Arola; Johnson; Bertschy, Borgström, Biasca; Sörensen, Wallmark, Marchon; Gerber, De la Rose, Reber; Sprunger, Walser, Dorthe; Nicolet.

Remarks: Davos without Fora, Nussbaumer, Gredig, Hollenstein (all injured), Claesson, Lemieux and Taponen (all overtime). Fribourg without Glauser, Schmid (both injured), Nemeth, Ljunggren, Rau and Rattie (all overage foreigners). 8th goal by De la Rose disallowed for offside after coach's challenge. 13th timeout Davos. Post shot: 45. Zadina.