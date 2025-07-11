In wet conditions at the Templerhof in Berlin, championship leader Oliver Rowland had everything in his own hands to become world champion on Saturday. The Brit started from third place and relinquished it on the first corner.

His first rival in the drivers' standings, Pascal Wehrlein, crept up behind him. The German had to start from ninth position following a penalty and worked his way up to second place.

The starting position for the championship title changed on the 34th of 39 laps. Rowland, who started the fourth-last race of the season with a 69-point lead over Wehrlein, tried to overtake Stoffel Vandoorne on the inside of a right-hand bend and crashed into the Belgian - damage to the suspension! On Friday, he told blue Sport that he would not hold back and "drive as aggressively as usual".

Rowland has to retire and clears the way for Wehrlein to make up points. The German battled with race leader Mitch Evans for victory in the final laps, but was unable to overtake him and had to settle for second place. Because he also sets the fastest race lap, he makes up 19 points on Rowland. The gap is now only 50 points.

The Swiss also caused a stir - especially Edoardo Mortara. After a contact with Rowland early in the race, he remains cool and finishes the race on the track in fourth place. However, because Antonio Félix da Costa receives a five-second penalty, Mortara finishes in third place.

The other two Swiss drivers, Sébastien Buemi and Nico Müller, also finished in the points. The man from Aigle began the race in last place on the grid, finishing 7th and the Bernese driver 8th.