SailGP is stopping in the UK this weekend. You can also watch the second day of racing in Portsmouth live on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. on blue Zoom and blue News.
Portsmouth is the eighth stop on the 2026 SailGP season and marks the start of a European tour that will then continue to Sassnitz (Germany), Valencia (Spain), and Geneva, Switzerland.
On Saturday, the Swiss boat, with coxswain Sébastian Schneiter, finished in 5th place.
c
Thirteen international teams will compete in F50 catamarans, reaching speeds of over 100 km/h and drawing large crowds of fans. Up to 20,000 spectators are expected at Southsea Common this weekend.
For the races in the Solent off Portsmouth, a group format is used to ensure exciting competition on the compact course. To this end, the fleet is divided into two groups, and the points earned are then combined.
Group A: Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Denmark, Brazil
Group B: Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom
You can watch the races in Portsmouth live on blue Zoom or blue News on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. each day.
Live on