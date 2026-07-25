SailGP is stopping in the UK this weekend. You can also watch the second day of racing in Portsmouth live on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. on blue Zoom and blue News.

SailGP Day Two of Racing: How will the Swiss team fare at the sailing spectacle in Portsmouth?

Portsmouth is the eighth stop on the 2026 SailGP season and marks the start of a European tour that will then continue to Sassnitz (Germany), Valencia (Spain), and Geneva, Switzerland.

On Saturday, the Swiss boat, with coxswain Sébastian Schneiter, finished in 5th place.

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Thirteen international teams will compete in F50 catamarans, reaching speeds of over 100 km/h and drawing large crowds of fans. Up to 20,000 spectators are expected at Southsea Common this weekend.

For the races in the Solent off Portsmouth, a group format is used to ensure exciting competition on the compact course. To this end, the fleet is divided into two groups, and the points earned are then combined.

Group A: Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Denmark, Brazil

Group B: Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom

All races on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom

You can watch the races in Portsmouth live on blue Zoom or blue News on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Live Segeln: Great Britain SailGP - Renntag 2 26.07. 15:25 - 17:10 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ Live Segeln: Great Britain SailGP - Renntag 2 Live on

Dates & Venues for 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

25. & 26. Juli | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

5. & 6. September | Race #10 | Valencia

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai

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