The first Grand Slam title of the year is at stake at the Australian Open. We'll keep you up to date every day in our ticker.
De Minuar or Sinner - who will complete the semi-finals?
Shelton defeats Sonego
Ben Shelton (ATP 20) wins his quarter-final against Lorenzo Sonego (ATP 55) and reaches the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the first time.
Shelton defeated the Wawrinka conqueror from Italy 6:4, 5:7, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) after just under four hours. The 22-year-old American didn't give up a ball or lose a point throughout the match and retained the upper hand in the fourth set tie-break. This is Shelton's second semi-final at a Grand Slam tournament. In 2023, he lost to Novak Djokovic at the US Open. Now he is aiming for his first final at a major tournament Down Under. In the semi-finals, Shelton will face defending champion Jannik Sinner or Australian Alex de Minaur.
Swiatek strolls into the semi-finals - Keys defeats Switolina
Iga Swiatek wins her quarter-final without any problems and reaches the semi-finals of the Australian Open without dropping a set. There the Polish player will face the American Madison Keys.
10:0 sets and 60:14 games: World number two Iga Swiatek's record in Melbourne is impressive. The Polish player seems unstoppable on her way to her first title at the Australian Open. She gave American Emma Navarro (WTA 8) no chance in the quarter-finals, winning 6:1, 6:2. The 23-year-old had already reached the semi-finals in 2022. Back then, she was defeated by American Danielle Collins.
Now Swiatek will face another American in the semi-finals. Madison Keys (WTA 14) beat the Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina (WTA 27) 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 in her quarter-final. The 29-year-old will make her third attempt to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time on Thursday. She failed to reach the semi-finals in 2015 and 2022.
Djokovic makes Alcaraz look old
Novak Djokovic wins the first summit meeting at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The Serb beats Carlos Alcaraz in four sets after being a set behind.
Carlos Alcaraz had already looked like the seemingly certain winner after 50 minutes. After trailing 0:2, Alcaraz took the first set 6:4, and Djokovic was limping and had major problems.
The Serb had to be treated briefly outside the center court. His left thigh was bandaged. A painkiller was administered. Once the medication took effect, Novak Djokovic went on a run. In sets 2, 3 and 4, Djokovic never fell behind again. After three hours and 38 minutes, Djokovic converted his first match point to win 4:6, 6:4, 6:3, 6:4.
In this match between young and old, between the 21-year-old Alcaraz and the 37-year-old Djokovic, the Spaniard looked old after the first hour. Never since the 1989 US Open, when Andre Agassi (19) won against Jimmy Connors (37) in five sets in the quarter-finals, has there been a greater age difference between two players at a Grand Slam tournament.
Novak Djokovic proved against Alcaraz that, despite his advanced age, he is capable of more this season than last season, in which the Serb won Olympic gold but failed to win a major tournament. Djokovic is still two wins away from his 25th Grand Slam title. His next opponent on Friday is Alexander Zverev (ATP 2).
Alcaraz, on the other hand, also lost his third hard court duel against Djokovic. He continues to struggle in Melbourne. Alcaraz has already won Roland Garros (2024), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024) and the US Open (2022) - but he has never made it to the semi-finals at the Australian Open.
Strong nerves in the tiebreaks: Zverev reaches the semi-finals
Alexander Zverev is now just two wins away from his coveted first Grand Slam title and can look forward to a semi-final showdown against an exceptional player. The 27-year-old German beat the American Tommy Paul 7:6 (7:1), 7:6, (7:0), 2:6, 6:1. Zverev will have to improve for the semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic. Thanks to his strong nerves in the tiebreaks of sets 1 and 2, Zverev controlled the match. He won the tiebreaks 7:1 and 7:0.
Badosa defeats Gauff
The Spaniard Paula Badosa defeated the American Coco Gauff, the conqueror of Belinda Bencic, 7:5, 6:4 and qualified for the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 27-year-old Badosa, last season's comeback player of the year (as she fought her way back from a serious back injury), won in 103 minutes and will break into the top 10 for the first time after the Melbourne tournament. Coco Gauff suffered her first defeat of the season.
"Lucky Lys" no chance against Swiatek
Tennis player Eva Lys' fairytale journey at the Australian Open came to an end with a lesson in the round of 16. The 23-year-old German had no chance at all against the Polish world number two Iga Swiatek (0:6, 1:6) and was clearly shown her limits.
The first female lucky loser ever to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open was far from the sensation she had hoped for against the five-time Grand Slam tournament winner. Swiatek ended the unequal duel in Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena after just 59 minutes.
For Lys, ranked 128th in the world, just making it through to the round of 16 was a huge success. The Hamburg native had failed to qualify and only slipped into the main draw 15 minutes before her first match. There she caused a sensation with three victories and earned the nickname "Lucky Lys".
Reporter apologizes after Djokovic's interview boycott
After the furor surrounding Novak Djokovic's interview boycott, an apology has been issued. "I can only say to Novak that I apologize if he felt disrespected," said Australian TV reporter Tony Jones in an interview broadcast by Channel 9.
Jones, who is employed by Channel 9, had previously turned to celebrating Serbian fans in a Channel 9 broadcast and shouted at them in a derogatory manner: "Novak! He's overrated! Kick him out!" When he had turned around again, he said to the camera: "Guys, I'm glad they can't hear me."
Djokovic nevertheless heard the statements. His reaction: a refused on-court interview with Jim Courier after his round of 16 victory because the ex-professional also works for Channel 9.
A sports journalist working for the TV station had insulted Serbian fans and himself, Djokovic explained his behavior at the press conference. He will no longer give interviews to the broadcaster because of this. The ten-time Australian Open winner announced that he would accept a fine should he receive one.
The Australian Tennis Association announced that Djokovic had accepted the public apology demanded of him, would continue as usual and concentrate on the next match. After Tuesday's quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the Serb is therefore likely to give another on-court interview - provided he wins the clash of the giants.
Sinner continues after losing his second set
Last year's winner Jannik Sinner lost a set for the second time in this tournament in the round of 16 against Holger Rune from Denmark. Despite this, the South Tyrolean won 6:3, 3:6, 6:3, 6:2 against the number 13 ranked Dane Holger Rune. The match had to be interrupted in the meantime due to a defect at the net.
Sinner had already won in four sets in the 2nd round against the Australian wildcard recipient Tristan Schoolkate. The Italian's quarter-final opponent will be the Australian Alex de Minaur, the tournament's No. 8, or the American Alex Michelsen.
Djokovic makes perfect cracker duel against Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have set up a clash of giants in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The world number three Alcaraz (21) advanced to the next round after two sets at 7:5, 6:1 in just 95 minutes after his British round of 16 opponent Jack Draper retired. He was followed shortly afterwards by the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner Djokovic with a 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) against the Czech Jiri Lehecka.
Zverev progresses after losing a set
Alexander Zverev has advanced to the quarter-finals despite a brief period of weakness. The world number two won 6:1, 2:6, 6:3, 6:2 against the 14th seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert and is now only three wins away from his longed-for first Grand Slam title. Zverev dropped a set for the first time in his fourth match.
Opponent gives up: Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz, who is aiming for the last Grand Slam title still missing from his collection in Melbourne, eliminated Jack Draper (ATP 18) from Great Britain in the round of 16. The semi-finalist at last year's US Open retired exhausted at 5:7, 2:6 after going the full distance of five sets in each of the first three rounds.
"It's not the way I wanted to get to the next round, but I'm happy to play another quarter-final," said the No. 3 seed Alcaraz, who has never reached the last four at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. In the quarter-finals, the 21-year-old Spaniard will face a tough opponent in Novak Djokovic if the Serb wins his round of 16 match against the Czech Jiri Lehecka (ATP 29).
Paul hardly challenged
Tommy Paul (ATP 11) is also through to the quarter-finals in Melbourne after a clear win against a struggling opponent. The American was hardly challenged against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ATP 66) and prevailed 6:1, 6:1, 6:1 in just 86 minutes. Fokina was no longer at full strength, having come back from 2:0 sets down in each of the two previous rounds.
Sabalenka progresses at breakneck speed
In the women's tournament, world number one Aryna Sabalenka is still without a set loss. The Belarusian is through to the last eight after an easy 6:1, 6:2 in just 62 minutes against Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 14). With her commanding victory, Sabalenka also gained revenge at Grand Slam level for the bitter quarter-final defeat she suffered against Andreyeva at last year's French Open. The 2021 tournament winner will face another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. The world number 32 defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic (WTA 19) 7:6 (7:0), 6:0.
Bencic fails against Gauff
Belinda Bencic (27) is eliminated in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Melbourne. She was defeated 7-5, 2-6, 1-6 in 2:28 hours by the 20-year-old American Coco Gauff, the world No. 3.
Belinda Bencic played phenomenally well for a good hour. She outplayed Coco Gauff, who is still unbeaten this season (9:0 wins). She secured the first set with two breaks in succession after 62 minutes.
If Belinda Bencic has one regret in this round of 16 match on the center court (Rod Laver Arena), it's the start of the second set. Bencic let up - Coco Gauff found her way into the match. The American found her confidence and didn't concede a break point in the last two sets.
The tournament, which Belinda Bencic had entered without great expectations, ultimately came to a logical end. It was only the fifth time that Bencic had lost at Grand Slam tournaments after winning the first set (49 wins). At the Australian Open, she lost for the first time after leading the set.
"Lucky Lys" continues to surprise
The German Eva Lys has added a historic chapter to her tennis fairytale at the Australian Open. The 23-year-old beat Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 4:6, 6:3, 6:3 in the third round and became the first female lucky loser ever to reach the last 16 of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne.
The world number 128 had actually already failed to qualify and only officially slipped into the main draw 15 minutes before her first match. There, under her new nickname "Lucky Lys", she is now causing quite a stir with three victories. In the round of the best 16, the Hamburg native will face top star Iga Swiatek on Monday. The Polish world number two gave Britain's Emma Raducanu no chance in a duel between two Grand Slam tournament winners, winning 6:1, 6:0.
Fritz fails against Monfils
Frenchman Gaël Monfils, ranked 41st in the world, defeated American Taylor Fritz (4th) in the third round on Saturday. The 38-year-old Parisian, who became the oldest tournament winner on the ATP Tour since 1977 at the beginning of January in Auckland, won the match 3:6, 7:5, 7:6 (7:1), 6:4 and will now face the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (No. 15) or the American Ben Shelton (No. 20) in the round of 16. The veteran ended a run of 12 consecutive Grand Slam defeats against players from the top five on Saturday. His last success dates back to 2008, when he defeated Spain's David Ferrer in a quarter-final at the French Open.
Djokovic defends Collins' provocations
Novak Djokovic liked Danielle Collins' provocative behavior towards the audience at the Australian Open. "I loved her answer. I loved everything she said on and off the court," said the 37-year-old Serb with a smile. He had already been a fan of the US player before, "but now I'm a big fan".
After her three-set victory in the second round against Australia's Destanee Aiava, Collins got into an argument with the entire crowd because some spectators had booed her beforehand. The 31-year-old kissed hands several times, repeatedly held a hand to her ear and gave herself a pat on the bottom.
After the match, Collins added verbally during the on-court interview, which was repeatedly disrupted by numerous boos and whistles. "During the match, I was thinking: if I get knocked out of here, I'll just take the big fat paycheck," said the world number eleven, grinning broadly.
"I think she handled it really well. I don't think I would be that polite and I know the feeling well," said Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner is no slouch when it comes to dealing with the public either, repeatedly clashing with spectators when he feels disturbed or treated unfairly.
Djokovic has an idea to cool down the tempers of the tennis pros in the heat of the moment: "When there's a time-out, dancers come in. I wouldn't have a problem with that," said the Serb with a smile. "Nice dancers who are there for a few minutes more break so I can relax my nerves and think about something else."
Bencic meets Gauff in the round of 16
Belinda Bencic is through to the round of 16 in Melbourne. She will face 20-year-old American Coco Gauff, who beat Leylah Fernandez in two sets on Friday.
Bencic only had to play one set in her duel against Naomi Osaka (WTA 51) from Japan. The 27-year-old won this in the John Caine Arena after 58 minutes in a tie-break. Osaka had previously led 5:2. In the course of the match, however, an old abdominal injury had apparently flared up again in the Japanese player. The 27-year-old struggled particularly towards the end of the set.
After the tie-break, the world number 51 decided to retire. Bencic, who is therefore also in action in the second week of the Australian Open tournament, showed a lot of compassion after the victory. "I'm happy, but at this moment I feel for Naomi. That's not how you want a match to end," said Bencic in the on-court interview.
The Swiss player was satisfied with her performance: "Naomi started the match better, but I tried to focus on my game. I can still improve things, but I'm happy with my performance."
Live ticker: Bencic is through to the round of 16!
Belinda Bencic gets off to an excellent start in the John Caine Arena, immediately taking Naomi Osaka's (WTA 51) serve in the first game. However, the 27-year-old was unable to confirm the break and had to concede her next two service games to the Japanese player.
At 3:5, Bencic then earned another break point with a sensational return winner. The Swiss player converts it to make it 4:5 and confidently holds her own service game. 5:5, Bencic suddenly has the upper hand again - and Osaka seems to have a physical problem shortly before the end of the first set.
Has the abdominal injury from Auckland flared up again? The Japanese player undergoes medical treatment after winning her service game at 6:5.
Shortly afterwards, Bencic wins her last service game in the first set and forces a tie-break. The Japanese player continues to have problems there - Bencic on the other side remains ice-cold and realizes her first set point at 6:3.
And then comes the news: Osaka retires, Bencic is through to the round of 16!
Alcaraz is four wins away from a career Grand Slam
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 3) is still four wins away from winning the Australian Open for the first time.
Alcaraz advanced to the round of 16 and the second week of the tournament with a 6:2, 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 6:2 victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges (ATP 33). This means that Alcaraz has won at least ten singles matches at every Grand Slam tournament before his 22nd birthday.
Before him, only Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic achieved this in the professional era. If he triumphs in Melbourne, Alcaraz can become the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam.
A side note: Alcaraz (currently 4 Grand Slam titles), Wilander (4) and Nadal (4) all won at least four major titles before his 22nd birthday, Novak Djokovic just one. However, Djokovic was already playing superbly at the Grand Slams at a young age, but there was still no way for him to get past the older Rafael Nadal (0:4 record at majors up to the age of 22) and Roger Federer (1:3).
Zverev concedes breaks
Alexander Zverev reaches the round of 16 in Melbourne for the sixth time. This puts him level with German icon Boris Becker. The 27-year-old progressed with a 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 win over Britain's Jacob Fearnley. Zverev (ATP 2) conceded the first two breaks of the entire tournament in this victory. However, the 2021 Olympic champion has yet to drop a set.
-
Bencic challenges Osaka
Belinda Bencic and Naomi Osaka (WTA 51) will face off in Melbourne on Friday morning. Bencic has a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head meetings against the Japanese player, even though Osaka won their last duel three years ago in Miami.
Bencic is the last remaining Swiss representative at the Australian Open. The match will take place from 07:10 in Melbourne's second-largest stadium, the John Caine Arena. It is the first Grand Slam third-round match for both players since taking a break to have a baby.
Medvedev flips out several times - and is eliminated
Daniil Medvedev fails in the 2nd round. On his way to a sensational defeat against 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien from the USA, the Russian went berserk several times, as he had done in his first round match. After being broken by Tien to make it 1:2 in the second set, he fires a ball into the rail. The third break to 3:4 is finally too much for Medvedev. He hurls his racket flat, but all the more forcefully into the cushion. There are boos from the crowd and a warning from chair umpire John Blom. Later, as in the game against Samrej, he hits a camera. Instead of hitting it with his stick, this time he simply kicks it over.
Tien, who wins the match 6:3, 7:6, 6:7, 1:6 and 7:6, entertains the match not only with great tennis, but also during the winner's interview after the match.
Lys surprises everyone - and has to postpone her flight home
The German Eva Lys (WTA 128) only found out about ten minutes before her first round match that she was a lucky loser and had slipped into the main draw of the Australian Open. Now she is already in the 3rd round - and therefore has to postpone her flight home. She will be happy to do so, and with the prize money she has won, she can easily afford to postpone it.
Sinner turns the match around after a false start
After his easy opening victory, defending champion Jannik Sinner suffered his first set loss in the tournament, but the local player Tristan Schoolkate was not a real touchstone for the world number 1. The Australian fans in the Rod Laver Arena could only hope for a surprise in the duel between two 23-year-olds at the very beginning. The underdog impressed on his country's biggest stage on serve and with a strong game at the net - winning the opening set was the logical consequence. However, Sinner then became increasingly dominant against the world number 173. The Australian cheers of "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" only died down after 2:49 hours of play, after the big favorite was able to convert his first match point to win 4:6, 6:4, 6:1, 6:3. Sinner's next opponent in Melbourne is the American Marcos Giron (ATP 46).
Stan conqueror Sonego beats prodigy Fonseca
The Brazilian prodigy João Fonseca (ATP 112) has to return home after the 2nd round. The 18-year-old, who convincingly eliminated Andrej Rublev (ATP 9) in three sets in the starting round, had to succumb to the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (ATP 55) in five sets 7:6 (8:6), 3:6, 1:6, 6:3, 3:6. For the winner of the Next Gen Finals and the Challenger tournament in Canberra, it was his first defeat after 13 wins in a row.
Rune defeats Berretini
Holger Rune (ATP 13) prevailed in a close match against the Italian Matteo Berretini (ATP 34) after almost three and a half hours. The Dane proved to be more hardened than his opponent in the decisive moments, winning 7:6 (7:3), 2:6, 6:3, 7:6 (8:6). He came back from 2:5 down in the tiebreak of the final set and averted a fifth set in extremis. In the 3rd round, Rune will face Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP 51). The Serb surprisingly beat the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 17) in three sets.
Fritz and De Minaur at express speed
Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) and Alex De Minaur (ATP 8) completed their second round matches on Thursday at express speed. The American needed less than an hour and a half to beat Chile's Cristian Garin (ATP 150) 6:2, 6:1, 6:0. The Australian was on court for just over two hours in his 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over the American Tristan Boyer (ATP 136). Both players are still without a set loss in Melbourne, but are likely to face more resistance in the third round. Fritz will be up against former champion Gaël Monfils (ATP 41), while De Minaur will face the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 31).
Swiatek and Rybakina unchallenged
Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) and Jelena Rybakina (WTA 7) are making their way through the women's tableau. The world no. 2 from Poland beat Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 49) 6:0, 6:2 after 61 minutes. They will meet Emma Raducanu in the third round. The Brit won the US Open in 2021, but never made it past the 2nd round in Melbourne until this year. Like Swiatek, Rybakina is through to the 3rd round after beating Iva Jovic 6:0, 6:3 without dropping a set. There, the Kazakh will face the Ukrainian Dajana Jastremska (WTA 33).
Ruud fails against Mensik
Casper Ruud (ATP 6) also has to return home. The Norwegian lost to the Czech Jakub Mensik (ATP 48) 2:6, 6:3, 1:6, 4:6. The first ever duel between these two players had a surprisingly clear outcome.
Mensik, who is only 19, impressed with both his serve (22 aces) and his attacking game (62 winners). Having lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round last year, this time he managed to beat a player from the top 10.
Belinda Bencic reaches the 3rd round via a detour
Belinda Bencic reaches the 3rd round at the Australian Open. In her second outing, she beat Suzan Lamens (WTA 77) from the Netherlands 6:1, 7:6 (7:3) in 102 minutes.
The 27-year-old Swiss was the first to take the fast lane in Melbourne on Wednesday. Eight women's matches were scheduled in the first stage of the fourth day of the tournament at 11 a.m. local time. Due to rain, the start of play on the (uncovered) outdoor court number 6 was delayed by three quarters of an hour. Belinda Bencic's match started after all the others. For a long time, it looked as if Bencic would be the first to progress.
But then the task became tricky. Belinda Bencic (WTA 294) was leading 6:1, 3:0 after 40 minutes. Suzan Lamens (WTA 77), who had won the tournament in Osaka in the fall, had not yet managed a service game up to this point. Then the Dutchwoman successfully began to take more risks. She found her way back into the match. She twice came back from a break behind, managed to equalize and saved herself in the tie-break despite two match points from Bencic. In this, Bencic clearly prevailed 7:3.
In the third round on Friday, "Mama Belinda" cannot afford to take a time-out like she did in the second set against Lamens. The 27-year-old Swiss will face Japan's Naomi Osaka, who won four Grand Slam tournaments and topped the world rankings until four years ago, before also becoming a mother a year before Bencic.
Djokovic only wobbles briefly
Novak Djokovic (ATP 7) had to go through four sets against the young Portuguese player Jaime Faria (ATP 125), as he did in his opening match, but ultimately won 6:1, 6:7 (4:7), 6:3, 6:2. The second round match was his 430th Grand Slam match, which means he also surpassed the Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer in this statistic.
In the 3rd round, the ten-time Australian Open winner will face Tomas Machac (ATP 25). The direct comparison between the 37-year-old Serb and the 24-year-old Czech is 1:1. Machac last won in the semi-finals in Geneva last year.
Alcaraz without any problems
Carlos Alcaraz, the world number 3, also won the second round match in three sets after his opening match. He beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (WTA 65) 6:0, 6:1, 6:4. The 21-year-old Spaniard will play Portugal's Nuno Borges (ATP 33) in the third round.
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen fails in the 2nd round
Zheng Qinwen, last year's Olympic champion and finalist, is surprisingly defeated in the 2nd round by the German Laura Siegemund. These are the facts of the fourth tournament day at the Australian Open.
One year after reaching the final in Melbourne, Zheng Qinwen (WTA 5) became the first favorite to stumble at the Australian Open on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Chinese player lost 6:7 (3:7), 3:6 to the German doubles specialist Laura Siegemund (WTA 97), the oldest player in the women's singles. Zheng Qinwen regretted that she had not made the "right decisions" on the "important points".
Sabalenka with difficulty
Aryna Sabalenka, last year's winner and world number 1, secured her place in the 3rd round with a 6:3, 7:5 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 54) from Spain. However, the Belarusian had a tough time and was trailing 2:5 in the second set before winning five games in a row.
Stan Wawrinka fails against Lorenzo Sonego
Stan Wawrinka loses again in the first round in Melbourne: 4:6, 7:5, 5:7, 5:7 against Lorenzo Sonego. The Frenchman can no longer win at his former favorite tournament.
No question: Stan Wawrinka put in a strong performance against Lorenzo Sonego. Two months before his 40th birthday, the Frenchman even played phenomenally well at times - much better than most of last year and much better than a world number 156. During the four sets and three and a quarter hours, he only made 13 unforced errors! "That was a good match on my part. I can build on that. But it's still very disappointing that I didn't win," said Wawrinka in an interview with Swiss television.
Because in the end, what counts is what's on the scoreboard. And the scoreboard again showed that it just wasn't enough for Wawrinka. But the luck of the brave was on Lorenzo Sonego's side.
The best example of this was the rally in the eleventh game of the third set, when Wawrinka had all the advantages on his side, but in the end the Italian made the groundbreaking break with a passing shot from a full run with his back to the court. However, "Stan the Man" does not want to explain the defeat with luck or bad luck: "I had my chances in sets three and four. I didn't take them because Lorenzo (Sonego) played more courageously at those moments. He also served a little better. That's why he deserved to win. I now hope that I can start winning matches again very quickly."
Andrei Rublev loses to the up-and-coming world champion
João Fonseca from Brazil, qualifier with a world ranking of 112, beats Andrei Rublev, the tournament's number 9, in three sets. These are the facts of the third tournament day at the Australian Open.
Andrei Rublev, undefeated at exhibitions in Saudi Arabia during the winter break, has lost eight of his last nine singles matches on the tour. Rublev lost to Fonseca 6:7 (1:7), 3:6, 6:7 (5:7). The Russian was still leading 3:1 in the third set.
João Fonseca (18) is regarded as the new Brazilian prodigy. Like Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018), Jannik Sinner (2019) and Carlos Alcaraz (2021) before him, he won the Next-Gen Masters, the world championship for under-23s, in December. He then won a Challenger tournament in Canberra. Including the three victories in qualifying for the Australian Open, Fonseca recently celebrated 14 wins in a row. In the 2nd round, he will face Lorenzo Sonego, the conqueror of Stan Wawrinka.
Best performance for Monfils
The 38-year-old Frenchman Gaël Monfils achieved a first. In his 7:6 (9:7), 6:3, 6:7 (6:8), 6:7 (5:7), 6:4 victory over the number 30 seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the Swiss Indoors winner, he did not have to fend off a single break point. This has never happened before since points scoring began (1991), when a player has not conceded a single break point to his opponent in a five-set singles match. Nevertheless, Mpetshi Perricard should have won the match: On a set point in the first set, which he subsequently lost, he missed a "penalty" (smash point) at the net.
Van de Zandschulp with a masterstroke
The tremble of the three-time finalist
The Russian Daniil Medvedev, three-time finalist at the Australian Open, needed five sets against the Thai Kasidit Samrej, the world number 416.
Medvedev was even 6:2, 4:6, 3:6 behind against Samrej, who made it into the main draw thanks to a wild card, before clearly winning the fourth and fifth sets (6:1, 6:2). In the third set, Medvedev destroyed the net camera in frustration over a missed volley. At the Australian Open, including his last three matches last year, Medvedev had to go through five sets for the fourth time in a row. Medvedev lost two of his three finals in Melbourne - 2022 against Rafael Nadal and 2023 against Novak Djokovic - in five sets after leading 2:0.
Rybakina loses only 2 games
Kazakh Yelena Rybakina (25), the 2022 Wimbledon winner and world No. 7, won the opening match against 16-year-old Australian Emerson Jones 6:1, 6:1. Rybakina has now won 90 sets either 6:0 or 6:1 in her professional career.
More interesting than Rybakina's victory, however, was her coaching situation. Newly signed Goran Ivanisevic, the ex-coach of Novak Djokovic, coached her. Stevano Vukov, her second coach who had been provisionally suspended by the WTA, was not present. "But," says Rybakina, "he coaches me too. We talk on the phone every day." Rybakina apparently hired Vukov, under whose wing she had won Wimbledon, behind Ivanisevic's back.
Dimitrov gives up
Like Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 10) is also continuing a less than pleasing series. The Bulgarian had to retire from his third Grand Slam tournament in a row due to an injury. Francesco Passaro (ATP 104), who truly lives up to the term "lucky loser", had to kiss his hand. He had lost in the last round of qualifying and had only slipped into the main draw due to another withdrawal. Dimitrov was already complaining of hip pain last week and retired injured in the semi-finals in Brisbane the week before.
Tsitsipas fails in the first round
The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 11) lost to the up-and-coming Alex Michelsen (ATP 41) in 2:45 hours 5:7, 3:6, 6:2, 4:6. The 20-year-old American celebrated his first victory over a top 20 player at a major tournament. However, Michelsen showed nerves in the end: in the fourth set, he twice squandered a break lead with four double faults. However, Tsitsipas also handed his opponent the decisive break to make it 5:4 in the fourth set with a double fault.
Stefanos Tsitsipas lost very early at a Grand Slam tournament for the third time in a row: at Wimbledon last summer in the second round and now in Australia, as at the US Open, in the starting round.
Viktorija Golubic's winning streak comes to an end
After 15 victories, Viktorija Golubic's winning streak at the Australian Open comes to an end. After missing two match points, the 32-year-old from Zurich loses to Elise Mertens from Belgium.
After two hours and 50 minutes, Mertens converted her second match point to win 4:6, 7:6 (10:8), 6:4. She thus maintained her astonishing streak. In the last seven years, Mertens has only failed once in the first round of all Grand Slam tournaments.
Viktorija Golubic came close to knocking the Hobart finalist (last week) out of the tournament. Golubic, who ended last season with tournament victories in Jiujiang (WTA 250) and Limoges (Challenger) and opened the new year with three wins without dropping a set in the qualifiers for Melbourne, played extremely strongly for two hours. She had match points in the tiebreak of the second set at 6:4 and 6:5.
Golubic reached the 3rd round in Melbourne for the first time a year ago. Prior to that, she had lost 13 times in the starting round at major tournaments on hard courts (Australian Open, US Open). The Swiss will drop around 13 places in the world rankings in two weeks' time.
Novak Djokovic corrects false start
1st set: A false start for Novak Djokovic: The Serb loses the first set against 19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy 4:6 and has to chase a deficit.
2nd set: Basavareddy also holds his own in the second set and the match remains evenly poised until 3:3. Then the clear favorite finally manages his first break - and serves the set home with a commanding 6:3. The false start is corrected.
3rd set: Djokovic gets the next break in the very first game and then defends it confidently. Without having to fend off a break point, the Serb wins the third game 6:4.
4th set: Djokovic gets his first march balls at 5:1. The 19-year-old Basavareddy fends them off. One game later, Djokovic closes out the set and secures victory.
Alcaraz wins, Kyrgios is eliminated
Carlos Alcaraz starts the first Grand Slam tournament of the year with a commanding victory. The Spaniard was only really challenged by the Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko in the second set and won 6:1, 7:5 and 6:1 after just under two hours.
Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, has already been eliminated. The local hero surprisingly had no chance against Britain's Jacob Fearnly and lost 6:7, 3:6 and 6:7.