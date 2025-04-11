Lorenzo Musetti fended off 14 break points against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Picture: Keystone

Lorenzo Musetti achieves a milestone victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo. He reaches the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Musetti defeated the three-time Monaco winner Stefanos Tsitsipas, against whom he had previously lost all five direct encounters, 1:6, 6:3, 6:4. Musetti fended off 14 of the Greek's 17 break points during the two hours and 21 minutes.

In the semi-finals, Musetti will face Australian No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur, who demolished Grigor Dimitrov 6-0, 6-0.

In the other semi-final, Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face each other.