Formula E returns for the third-to-last two races of the season. Dan Ticktum won the first race under the floodlights in Tokyo on Saturday. Who will come out on top on Sunday? Watch the live stream starting at 1 p.m.

Formula E Second Race in Japan: Who Will Take the Win Under the Floodlights in Tokyo?

That happened on Saturday

In the first of two Formula E races in Tokyo, the Swiss drivers missed out on the podium. Edoardo Mortara was the top finisher among the trio, placing fifth. Starting from second position, the 39-year-old, driving his Mahindra, fell just under six seconds short of the podium in the end.

Sébastien Buemi (14th) and Nico Müller (18th) finished outside the points, with Müller in particular having a race to forget. The Porsche driver, who started the race from fourth on the grid, collided with Antonio Felix Da Costa on the first lap and subsequently had no chance of achieving a good result. The Bern native had already crashed during Friday’s practice session.

After a passing move on the final lap, Britain’s Dan Ticktum won the race ahead of his compatriot Jake Dennis and New Zealander Nick Cassidy. Cassidy’s compatriot Mitch Evans (4th) took the lead in the overall standings ahead of Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein, who failed to score any points after a crash.

A second race will take place in the Japanese capital on Sunday. You can watch it live on blue Zoom or blue News starting at 1 p.m.